Underused State Plane, Equipment Fleet Offers $3 million in Potential ODOT Savings

Columbus – Increasing flight time for a state plane used for aerial mapping is among recommendations that could save the Ohio Department of Transportation $3 million in one-time and first-year savings, according to a report released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Making better use of expensive equipment is a rich savings opportunity for ODOT,” Auditor Yost said. “Owning only what you need, and not more, saves both the price of the equipment and the annual maintenance necessary to keep it in good condition.”

Of the recommendations in today’s report, $335,000 could be saved annually by using the state’s aerial mapping equipment instead of the current practice of hiring outside consultants.

The balance of recommendations in today’ report relate to fleet management and are a follow up to earlier fleet management recommendations made in April. Total potential fleet management savings in both reports amount to $19.4 million during a 10-year period, including one-time sale of assets ($6.9 million in savings), 10-year maintenance costs avoided ($4.1 million in savings), and 10-year new asset cost avoidance ($8.4 million in savings).

The report released today is the third interim status update of ODOT operations. In addition to fleet management and aerial engineering, ODOT operations addressed to date also include rest areas and biodiesel fuel use.

Changes to Ohio law adopted last year require the Auditor of State to conduct performance audits of at least four state agencies each biennium. The Department of Transportation is one of four agencies currently under performance review, including the departments of Education and Job and Family Services and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

A full copy of the report may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111