Union County Receives the Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Columbus – A recent financial audit of Union County by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. Union County’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction, presented to the county today by Auditor Yost.

“Good finance is important to everything government does, and taxpayers expect this kind of accountability,” Auditor Yost said. “Sound budgetary decisions by the commissioners depend on clean and accurate books, and I am pleased to present this award to the county.”

The Auditor of State Award with Distinction is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in the form of a CAFR (Comprehensive Annual Financial Report);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: Ethics referrals Questioned costs less than $10,000 Lack of timely report submission Reconciliation Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit Findings for recovery less than $100 Public meetings or public records



The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

