Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,315 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Village of Coolville
Belmont: Bridgeport Park District Shadyside Park District
Butler: West Chester Township
Carroll: Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste District
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation Warrensville Heights City School District (Performance Audit)
Delaware: Council for Older Adults
Fairfield: Liberty Township
Franklin: Ohio Board of Dietetics Ohio Board of Nursing
Fulton: Amboy Township Fulton Family and Children First Council-2010 Fulton Family and Children First Council-2011 Gorham Township Normal Memorial Public Library
Geauga: Russell Township Park Commission
Jefferson: Jefferson County Democratic Party Springfield Township
Licking: Union Township
Marion: Marion City School District Marion County Financial Condition*
Miami: City of Piqua Concord Township
Montgomery: City of Clayton Miami Township-Dayton Mall Joint Economic Development District
Seneca: Village of Republic
Shelby: City of Sidney
Tuscarawas: Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District
Williams: City of Bryan Jefferson Township-Holiday City Visitors Bureau
Wood: Lake Township Village of Pemberville*

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.