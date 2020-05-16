Audit Releases for Tuesday, Sept. 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Village of Coolville Belmont: Bridgeport Park District Shadyside Park District Butler: West Chester Township Carroll: Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste District Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation Warrensville Heights City School District (Performance Audit) Delaware: Council for Older Adults Fairfield: Liberty Township Franklin: Ohio Board of Dietetics Ohio Board of Nursing Fulton: Amboy Township Fulton Family and Children First Council-2010 Fulton Family and Children First Council-2011 Gorham Township Normal Memorial Public Library Geauga: Russell Township Park Commission Jefferson: Jefferson County Democratic Party Springfield Township Licking: Union Township Marion: Marion City School District Marion County Financial Condition* Miami: City of Piqua Concord Township Montgomery: City of Clayton Miami Township-Dayton Mall Joint Economic Development District Seneca: Village of Republic Shelby: City of Sidney Tuscarawas: Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District Williams: City of Bryan Jefferson Township-Holiday City Visitors Bureau Wood: Lake Township Village of Pemberville*

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111