Auditor Yost Annouces Auditor of State Award Recipient

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost is pleased to announce that the following entity received the Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report:

Pickaway Metropolitan Housing Authority (Pickaway County)

The Auditor of State Award is presented to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Entities that receive the award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

The entity must file timely financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles);

The audit report does not contain any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs;

The entity’s management letter contains no comments related to: o Ethics referrals o Questioned costs less than $10,000 o Lack of timely report submission o Reconciliation o Failure to obtain a timely Single Audit o Findings for recovery less than $100 o Public meetings or public records

A full copy of this audit may be found online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

