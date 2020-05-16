Findings Issued Against Former Coshocton County Airport Fiscal Officer

Columbus – The Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority foot the bill for their former fiscal officer’s personal cell phone and undocumented credit card purchases, according to an audit of Coshocton County released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Former Fiscal Officer David Johnson’s personal cell phone was added to the Coshocton County Regional Airport Authority’s Verizon Wireless plan and paid for without the knowledge or consent of the airport’s board. Charges for the personal cell phone paid for by the airport total $2,191, and a finding for recovery was issued against Johnson for the amount. This matter will be referred to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department for any action deemed necessary. In addition, according to the county’s response, Johnson has yet to return his county-issued cell phone and laptop computer. The county has also referred this issue to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Department.

A review of the county’s credit card transactions that $1,450 in credit card purchases made by Johnson were unsupported. In addition, a $176 check written to Johnson for petty cash could not be verified as being included in the petty cash box, nor were any receipts maintained. A finding for recovery in the amount of $1,626 was issued against Johnson.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111