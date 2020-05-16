Audit Confirms $9,700 in Missing Funds at Clermont County General Health District

Columbus – A former secretary currently under indictment for theft is cited for $9,700 in missing funds in an audit report released today for the Clermont County General Health District by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The secretary, Melissa Jones, repaid a portion of the missing funds but remains responsible for nearly $8,900 in an unpaid finding for recovery.

“I’m pleased the district’s accounting controls brought the theft to light,” Auditor Yost said. “No matter how often we see it, theft in office is always a surprise and a disappointment. Good management of taxpayer dollars means you have to be on your toes to catch it.”

After the district found a $142 shortfall in March 2011, its internal investigation of the period from January 2010 to May 2011 uncovered $832 in missing public funds attributed to Jones. She repaid the $832 in June 2011. Among the improper actions cited were voiding of receipts or failing to issue receipts for cash transactions.

In July 2011, following a customer request for a refund that records showed had already been paid, further investigation of the period from January 2008 through June 2011 revealed $8,862 in missing funds. The district turned its findings over to the county sheriff and prosecutor in Jan. 2012, and Jones was indicted in March.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

