Auditor of State’s Office Receives a Clean Audit

Columbus – The Office of Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost received a clean audit opinion for fiscal year 2012 and earned a Certificate of Achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association for the office’s fiscal year 2011 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

“Independent review is the key to accountability, and this office is no exception,” Auditor Yost said. “I congratulate my staff for being among the very best at what they do and for achieving the highest standards in the profession.”

The independent audit was conducted by the firm of Kennedy Cottrell Richards, LLC. The audit resulted in a clean, or unqualified, opinion that fairly presented the financial position of the Auditor of State’s office as of June 30, 2012. The audit found no material weaknesses, significant deficiencies or material citations.

Certificate of Achievement

The Auditor of State’s office follows the recommendations of the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) and participates in the GFOA’s review program. For the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2011 fiscal year, the office received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The prestigious national award is given to government units and retirement systems whose financial reports meet the highest standards.

A full copy of Auditor of State’s fiscal year 2012 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report may be accessed online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

