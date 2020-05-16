A Classification Compliance Review Report on the State's Program Specialist Positions at Selected Natural Resources Agencies and Selected Business and Economic Development Agencies

May 2011

Report Number 11-706

Overall Conclusion

The State Auditor's Office's State Classification Team reviewed 940 Program Specialist positions at selected natural resources agencies and selected business and economic development agencies and determined that 670 (71.3 percent) were classified correctly. The four agencies reviewed included:

- The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

- The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The four agencies took appropriate action to resolve misclassified positions. TPWD reported that it will spend $9,951 annually to properly classify three positions. There was no cost associated with the agencies' resolution of other misclassified positions.

The agencies should continue to review the use of the Program Specialist job classification series and ensure that they use occupationally specific job classifications when appropriate.

