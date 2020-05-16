Former Fiscal Officer Indicted on 30 Counts of Theft in Office

Columbus – Former Augusta Township (Carroll County) fiscal officer Darla Turnipseed (now Darla Murray) was indicted Wednesday by the Carroll County Grand Jury on 30 counts of theft in office.

The case was presented by Carroll County Prosecutor Don Burns. Irregularities in the township’s accounts were discovered by auditors during the township’s regular financial audit, and Auditor of State’s office investigator Andrew Bodzak investigated the case on behalf of the AOS Special Investigations Unit.

“Congratulations to Prosecutor Burns and to the auditors who discovered this theft,” Auditor Yost said. “The people of Augusta Township deserve better than to have already limited funds stolen from them.”

During a several year period from 2009 to 2012, Turnipseed is alleged to have forged signatures, falsified records and used public funds to pay personal expenses. The charges include both fourth and fifth degree felonies. Approximately $25,000 is alleged to have been stolen.

