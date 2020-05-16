Performance Audit Finds More Than $3.8 Million in Savings for Marion City Schools

Columbus – Controlling health insurance costs and staffing levels could help save more than $3.8 million for Marion City Schools (Marion County) according to a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Ohio school districts must take a hard look at all expenditures to find ways to save tax dollars,” Auditor Yost said. “In Marion City Schools, that hard look turned up potential savings of nearly 7 percent of its budget.”

The audit, requested by the school district, recommends paying only the employer’s share of retirement and not the employee’s share (pick-up) to save the district more than $240,000 annually. An additional $300,000 could be saved by reconfiguring buildings to reduce underused space. More than $1 million could be saved by requiring employees to pay a share of their health insurance expense that is more in line with peers, and $2.2 million could be saved if the district staffed at levels similar to peer districts.

A full copy of this performance audit can be found online.

