Audit Releases for Thursday, November 29

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 29, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Butler: Fairfield Township
Cuyahoga: Lakewood Public Library
Franklin: Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio Peace Transportation Corporation Upper Arlington City School District
Greene: Greene County Public Library
Hamilton: Crosby Township Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District
Jefferson: Indian Creek Local School District (Performance Audit)
Lorain: Village of Lagrange-2010 Village of Lagrange-2011
Medina: Highland Local School District
Meigs: Letart Township
Monroe: Sunsbury Township
Noble: Sharon Township
Shelby: West Central Ohio Network
Summit: Cuyahoga Falls Library Hudson Library and Historical Society
Wayne: Village of West Salem-2010 Village of West Salem-2011

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

