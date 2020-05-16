Audit Releases for Thursday, November 29

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 29, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Butler: Fairfield Township Cuyahoga: Lakewood Public Library Franklin: Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and Industrial Commission of Ohio Peace Transportation Corporation Upper Arlington City School District Greene: Greene County Public Library Hamilton: Crosby Township Whitewater Township Regional Sewer District Jefferson: Indian Creek Local School District (Performance Audit) Lorain: Village of Lagrange-2010 Village of Lagrange-2011 Medina: Highland Local School District Meigs: Letart Township Monroe: Sunsbury Township Noble: Sharon Township Shelby: West Central Ohio Network Summit: Cuyahoga Falls Library Hudson Library and Historical Society Wayne: Village of West Salem-2010 Village of West Salem-2011

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

