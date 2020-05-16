Audit Releases for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Dover Township Champaign: Graham Local School District* Cuyahoga: Village of Highland Hills Fairfield: Violet Township Franklin: Ohio Department of Administrative Services Huron: Village of Monroeville Lucas: City of Waterville Mahoning: Struthers City School District Perry: New Lexington City School District Putnam: Village of West Leipsic Sandusky: Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau Seneca: Attica-Venice Township Joint Cemetery Wood: Northwest Regional Library System Wood County District Public Library

