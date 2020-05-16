Audit Releases for Tuesday, December 11

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Liberty Township Monroe Township Sprigg Township Village of Peebles Winchester Community Fire District
Allen: Marion Township Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties
Ashland: Ashland Area Council for Economic Development
Ashtabula: Village of Roaming Shores
Auglaize: Clay Township
Brown: Village of Hamersville Village of Mt. Orab
Champaign: Village of Saint Paris
Clark: Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
Clermont: Village of Bethel Village of Neville
Cuyahoga: City of Parma Cuyahoga Heights Local School District (Performance Audit) Ohio Lottery Commission
Defiance: Defiance Public Library
Erie: Scotts Union Cemetery
Fayette: Wayne Township
Franklin: Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio Housing Finance Agency
Geauga: Troy Township
Greene: Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
Guernsey: Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
Hamilton: CIty of FOrest Park Colerain Township-2010 Colerain Township-2011 Village of Cleves
Hardin: BKP Ambulance District Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District Village of Patterson Henry County Landfill
Logan: Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District
Lorain: Amherst Township*
Lucas: Lucas County Improvement Corporation
Madison: Central Township Joint Fire District
Marion: Village of Green Camp
Mercer: St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
Monroe: Wayne Township
Noble: Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
Perry: Perry County General Health District
Pickaway: Teays Valley Local School District
Preble: Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Putnam: Village of Belmore Village of Leipsic-2010 Village of Leipsic-2011
Ross: Ross County Park District
Sandusky: Sandusky Township Sewer District
Shelby: Western Ohio Computer Organization
Trumbull: Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
Tuscarawas: Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority Warwick Township

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

