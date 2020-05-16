Audit Releases for Tuesday, December 11
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Liberty Township Monroe Township Sprigg Township Village of Peebles Winchester Community Fire District
|Allen:
|Marion Township Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties
|Ashland:
|Ashland Area Council for Economic Development
|Ashtabula:
|Village of Roaming Shores
|Auglaize:
|Clay Township
|Brown:
|Village of Hamersville Village of Mt. Orab
|Champaign:
|Village of Saint Paris
|Clark:
|Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
|Clermont:
|Village of Bethel Village of Neville
|Cuyahoga:
|City of Parma Cuyahoga Heights Local School District (Performance Audit) Ohio Lottery Commission
|Defiance:
|Defiance Public Library
|Erie:
|Scotts Union Cemetery
|Fayette:
|Wayne Township
|Franklin:
|Office of Financial Incentives Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio Housing Finance Agency
|Geauga:
|Troy Township
|Greene:
|Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Guernsey:
|Cambridge Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Hamilton:
|CIty of FOrest Park Colerain Township-2010 Colerain Township-2011 Village of Cleves
|Hardin:
|BKP Ambulance District Blanchard Dunkirk Washington Joint Ambulance District Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District Village of Patterson Henry County Landfill
|Logan:
|Indian Lake EMS Joint Ambulance District
|Lorain:
|Amherst Township*
|Lucas:
|Lucas County Improvement Corporation
|Madison:
|Central Township Joint Fire District
|Marion:
|Village of Green Camp
|Mercer:
|St. Henry Consolidated Local School District
|Monroe:
|Wayne Township
|Noble:
|Noble Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Perry:
|Perry County General Health District
|Pickaway:
|Teays Valley Local School District
|Preble:
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill
|Putnam:
|Village of Belmore Village of Leipsic-2010 Village of Leipsic-2011
|Ross:
|Ross County Park District
|Sandusky:
|Sandusky Township Sewer District
|Shelby:
|Western Ohio Computer Organization
|Trumbull:
|Mahoning Valley Sanitary District
|Tuscarawas:
|Tuscarawas Metropolitan Housing Authority Warwick Township
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111