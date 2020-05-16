Audit Releases for Thursday, December 13

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, December 13, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: City of Ashtabula Belmont: Putltney Township Village of Bellaire* Columbiana: City of East Liverpool-2010 City of East Liverpool-2011 Columbiana County Agricultural Society St. Clair Township Crawford: Polk Township Cuyahoga: New Day Academy Boarding and Day School Defiance: Village of Sherwood Fulton: Village of Fayette Hamilton: Village of Amberley Hardin: Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Highland: Southern State Community College Jackson: City of Jackson Knox: Knox County Family and Children First Council Madison: Madison Emergency Medical District Sterling Joint Ambulance District Miami: Village of Bradford Morgan: Village of Chesterhill Pickaway: Southwest Pickaway Fire District Richland: Crestview Local School District Summit: City of Twinsburg Northfield Center-Sagamore Hills Fire District Summit County Agricultural Society

