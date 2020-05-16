Taxpayers Paid for Extra Nights in Chicago Hotel for Charter School Headmaster

Columbus – Taxpayers were stuck with the bill for two extra nights stay in Chicago for the headmaster of the New Day Academy Boarding and Day School (Cuyahoga County) according to the 2010 audit of the academy released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“While Chicago is a great tourist spot, taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill,” Auditor Yost said. “There’s not a shred of evidence to suggest this was anything more than a long weekend for the headmaster.”

The headmaster of the academy was scheduled to attend the 2010 National Charter Schools Conference in Chicago from June 28 to July 1, 2010. On June 25, 2010, the academy used Expedia.com to book a hotel room at the Embassy Suites Chicago – Downtown Lakefront. The academy’s debit card was charged $1,548 for the room, which includes two additional nights at the hotel past the end of the conference.

There was no supporting documentation provided to explain a public purpose for the two additional nights in Chicago past the end of the conference. A finding for recovery was issued against Headmaster Terrance Walton in the amount of $619. The academy’s treasurer, Franklin Carter, is held jointly and severally liable for the finding for recovery.

The review of the academy’s financial statements also noted a net deficit fund balance of $121,442 at June 30, 2010. According to the academy’s treasurer and board, a plan is in place to reduce payroll and healthcare expenses while increasing enrollment.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

