Audit Releases for Tuesday, December 18
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Ashland City School District
|Athens:
|City of Nelsonville
|Belmont:
|Village of Bridgeport
|Brown:
|Clark Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Cuyahoga County Financial Condition Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments Greater Cleveland Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Darke:
|Mississinawa Township
|Defiance:
|Hicksville Township
|Erie:
|Vermilion Township
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau Inc
|Fayette:
|Village of Milledgeville
|Franklin:
|Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau George Serednesky, PHD
|Gallia:
|Gallia Local School District
|Geauga:
|City of Chardon (Performance Audit)
|Guersey:
|Madison Township Millwood Township Monroe Township Village of Salesville
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2006 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2007* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2008* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2009* Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation City of Mount Healthy City of Norwood Forest Hills Local School District
|Highland:
|Dodson Township
|Hocking:
|Village of Laurelville
|Holmes:
|Walnut Creek Township
|Logan:
|Dr. Earl Sloan Public Library Indian Lake Local School District
|Lorain:
|Amherst Exempted Village School District Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Mahoning:
|CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
|Marion:
|First Consolidated Fire District Salt Rock Township
|Meigs:
|Olive Township Chester Township Sutton Township
|Mercer:
|Fort Recovery Local School District
|Miami:
|Village of West Milton
|Montgomery:
|Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
|Muskingum:
|Zanesville Muskingum Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Ottawa:
|Village of Elmore
|Paulding:
|Paulding Exempted Village School District
|Perry:
|Hopewell Township Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center
|Pickaway:
|Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District
|Portage:
|Hiram Township
|Putnam:
|Village of Pandora-2010 Village of Pandora-2011
|Richland:
|Madison Township
|Sandusky:
|City of Clyde Village of Gibsonburg
|Scioto:
|Shawnee State University Development Foundation
|Vinton:
|Elk Township
|Washington:
|Washington State Community College
|Wood:
|Elmwood Local School District Owens State Community College Owens Community College Foundation
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111