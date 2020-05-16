Audit Releases for Tuesday, December 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Ashland City School District Athens: City of Nelsonville Belmont: Village of Bridgeport Brown: Clark Township Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Financial Condition Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments Greater Cleveland Convention and Visitors Bureau Darke: Mississinawa Township Defiance: Hicksville Township Erie: Vermilion Township Fairfield: Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau Inc Fayette: Village of Milledgeville Franklin: Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau George Serednesky, PHD Gallia: Gallia Local School District Geauga: City of Chardon (Performance Audit) Guersey: Madison Township Millwood Township Monroe Township Village of Salesville Hamilton: Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2006 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2007* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2008* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2009* Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation City of Mount Healthy City of Norwood Forest Hills Local School District Highland: Dodson Township Hocking: Village of Laurelville Holmes: Walnut Creek Township Logan: Dr. Earl Sloan Public Library Indian Lake Local School District Lorain: Amherst Exempted Village School District Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority Mahoning: CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation Marion: First Consolidated Fire District Salt Rock Township Meigs: Olive Township Chester Township Sutton Township Mercer: Fort Recovery Local School District Miami: Village of West Milton Montgomery: Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority Muskingum: Zanesville Muskingum Convention and Visitors Bureau Ottawa: Village of Elmore Paulding: Paulding Exempted Village School District Perry: Hopewell Township Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center Pickaway: Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District Portage: Hiram Township Putnam: Village of Pandora-2010 Village of Pandora-2011 Richland: Madison Township Sandusky: City of Clyde Village of Gibsonburg Scioto: Shawnee State University Development Foundation Vinton: Elk Township Washington: Washington State Community College Wood: Elmwood Local School District Owens State Community College Owens Community College Foundation

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111