Audit Releases for Tuesday, December 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Ashland City School District
Athens: City of Nelsonville
Belmont: Village of Bridgeport
Brown: Clark Township
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Financial Condition Eastern Suburban Regional Council of Governments Greater Cleveland Convention and Visitors Bureau
Darke: Mississinawa Township
Defiance: Hicksville Township
Erie: Vermilion Township
Fairfield: Fairfield County Visitors and Convention Bureau Inc
Fayette: Village of Milledgeville
Franklin: Dublin Convention and Visitors Bureau George Serednesky, PHD
Gallia: Gallia Local School District
Geauga: City of Chardon (Performance Audit)
Guersey: Madison Township Millwood Township Monroe Township Village of Salesville
Hamilton: Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2006 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2007* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2008* Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy-2009* Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation City of Mount Healthy City of Norwood Forest Hills Local School District
Highland: Dodson Township
Hocking: Village of Laurelville
Holmes: Walnut Creek Township
Logan: Dr. Earl Sloan Public Library Indian Lake Local School District
Lorain: Amherst Exempted Village School District Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority
Mahoning: CASTLO Community Improvement Corporation
Marion: First Consolidated Fire District Salt Rock Township
Meigs: Olive Township Chester Township Sutton Township
Mercer: Fort Recovery Local School District
Miami: Village of West Milton
Montgomery: Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority
Muskingum: Zanesville Muskingum Convention and Visitors Bureau
Ottawa: Village of Elmore
Paulding: Paulding Exempted Village School District
Perry: Hopewell Township Perry-Hocking Educational Service Center
Pickaway: Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District
Portage: Hiram Township
Putnam: Village of Pandora-2010 Village of Pandora-2011
Richland: Madison Township
Sandusky: City of Clyde Village of Gibsonburg
Scioto: Shawnee State University Development Foundation
Vinton: Elk Township
Washington: Washington State Community College
Wood: Elmwood Local School District Owens State Community College Owens Community College Foundation

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

