Interim Performance Report at Ohio Job and Family Services Identifies $1 million in Savings

Columbus–Using appropriate state job classifications and increasing efficiency at the Unemployment Compensation Review Commission in the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) would save Ohio taxpayers up to $1 million annually, according to an interim performance audit report released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Ohio currently ranks nearly at the bottom, 44th of the 50 states, in how efficiently it processes unemployment compensation appeals.

“You don’t buy a Big Gulp when you only want a 12-ounce can of pop,” Auditor Yost said. “Going forward, this agency could reduce its costs substantially by hiring new officers at the appropriate pay scale and matching its capacity to its need.”

Ohio spends 286 minutes per case unit, while the top performing comparable states average 148 minutes. In addition to improved efficiency, the report also notes that, with forecasts of an improved economy, total commission workload is expected to decline.

Today’s report is part of an agency-wide performance audit of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Under the authority of Ohio Revised Code 117.46, the Auditor of State’s office conducts performance audits of four state agencies each biennium. In addition to ODJFS, other state agencies this biennium include the state departments of Transportation and Education and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency.

A full copy of this interim report can be found online.

