Audit Releases for Thursday, December 27

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Wayne Township Allen: Allen East Local School District Ashtabula: Village of Andover Belmont: St. Clairsville-Richland City School District Champaign: Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center Crawford: Village of Crestline Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland-2009 City of East Cleveland-2010 Cuyahoga Valley Career Center Village of Brooklyn Heights Darke: Village of Gordon Defiance: Highland Township Washington Township Fairfield: Lancaster City School District Franklin: Eastland Fairfield Career and Technical Schools Prasad Potaraju, M.D. The Ohio State University Foundation Hamilton: Harrison Township-2010 Harrison Township-2011 Hoxworth Blood Center Hardin: ADA Exempted Village School District Jackson-Forest Ambulance District Harrison: Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities Jefferson: Village of Wintersville Knox: East Knox Local School District Lake: Madison Local School District Lucas: Maumee City School District Medina: Wadsworth City School District Miami: Milton-Union Exempted Village School District The Edison Foundation, Inc. Ottawa: Danbury Local School District Village of Genoa Village of Oak Harbor Perry: Village of Crooksville-2010 Village of Crooksville-2011 Pike: Village of Piketon-2010 Village of Piketon-2011 Putnam: Village of Continental Ross: Village of Clarksburg Scioto: Bloom Township-2010 Bloom Township-2011 Green Township* Shelby: Anna Local School District Stark: Plain Local School District Tuscarawas: Village of Newcomerstown Washington: Washington County District Board of Health Wayne: Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

