Audit Releases for Thursday, December 27
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Wayne Township
|Allen:
|Allen East Local School District
|Ashtabula:
|Village of Andover
|Belmont:
|St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
|Champaign:
|Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center
|Crawford:
|Village of Crestline
|Cuyahoga:
|City of East Cleveland-2009 City of East Cleveland-2010 Cuyahoga Valley Career Center Village of Brooklyn Heights
|Darke:
|Village of Gordon
|Defiance:
|Highland Township Washington Township
|Fairfield:
|Lancaster City School District
|Franklin:
|Eastland Fairfield Career and Technical Schools Prasad Potaraju, M.D. The Ohio State University Foundation
|Hamilton:
|Harrison Township-2010 Harrison Township-2011 Hoxworth Blood Center
|Hardin:
|ADA Exempted Village School District Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
|Harrison:
|Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Jefferson:
|Village of Wintersville
|Knox:
|East Knox Local School District
|Lake:
|Madison Local School District
|Lucas:
|Maumee City School District
|Medina:
|Wadsworth City School District
|Miami:
|Milton-Union Exempted Village School District The Edison Foundation, Inc.
|Ottawa:
|Danbury Local School District Village of Genoa Village of Oak Harbor
|Perry:
|Village of Crooksville-2010 Village of Crooksville-2011
|Pike:
|Village of Piketon-2010 Village of Piketon-2011
|Putnam:
|Village of Continental
|Ross:
|Village of Clarksburg
|Scioto:
|Bloom Township-2010 Bloom Township-2011 Green Township*
|Shelby:
|Anna Local School District
|Stark:
|Plain Local School District
|Tuscarawas:
|Village of Newcomerstown
|Washington:
|Washington County District Board of Health
|Wayne:
|Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties
