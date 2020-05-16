Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, December 27

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Dec. 27, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Wayne Township
Allen: Allen East Local School District
Ashtabula: Village of Andover
Belmont: St. Clairsville-Richland City School District
Champaign: Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center
Crawford: Village of Crestline
Cuyahoga: City of East Cleveland-2009 City of East Cleveland-2010 Cuyahoga Valley Career Center Village of Brooklyn Heights
Darke: Village of Gordon
Defiance: Highland Township Washington Township
Fairfield: Lancaster City School District
Franklin: Eastland Fairfield Career and Technical Schools Prasad Potaraju, M.D. The Ohio State University Foundation
Hamilton: Harrison Township-2010 Harrison Township-2011 Hoxworth Blood Center
Hardin: ADA Exempted Village School District Jackson-Forest Ambulance District
Harrison: Harrison County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Jefferson: Village of Wintersville
Knox: East Knox Local School District
Lake: Madison Local School District
Lucas: Maumee City School District
Medina: Wadsworth City School District
Miami: Milton-Union Exempted Village School District The Edison Foundation, Inc.
Ottawa: Danbury Local School District Village of Genoa Village of Oak Harbor
Perry: Village of Crooksville-2010 Village of Crooksville-2011
Pike: Village of Piketon-2010 Village of Piketon-2011
Putnam: Village of Continental
Ross: Village of Clarksburg
Scioto: Bloom Township-2010 Bloom Township-2011 Green Township*
Shelby: Anna Local School District
Stark: Plain Local School District
Tuscarawas: Village of Newcomerstown
Washington: Washington County District Board of Health
Wayne: Mental Health and Recovery Board of Wayne and Holmes Counties

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

