Audit Releases for Monday, December 31

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Monday, Dec. 31, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Village of Fort Shawnee Belmont: Brookside Park District Butler: Butler County District Board of Health-2010 Butler County District Board of Health-2011 Butler Technology and Career Development Schools Ross Local School District Columbiana: Buckeye Online School for Success Franklin Township Crawford: Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga: Cleveland State University Cleveland State University Foundation Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Fairview Park City School District Mayfield City School District Strongsville City School District Westlake City School District Defiance: Defiance County Agricultural Society Erie: Sand Hill Township Cemetery Fairfield: Berne Union Local School District Bloom Carroll Local School District Franklin: City of Worthington-2010 City of Worthington-2011 Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Transporation Research Center Inc. Geauga: Cardinal Local School District Greene: Central State University Central State University Foundation and Subsidaries Hamilton: College Hill Leadership Academy Hancock: Village of Arcadia Village of Mount Blanchard Highland: Village of Mowrystown Huron: Bellevue Public Library Extension Library District of Huron County Norwalk Public Library Wakeman Township Fire District Lake: Mentor Exempted Village School District Lawrence: Perry Township Licking: Granville Exempted Village School District Licking Valley Local School District Lucas: Spencer Township Toledo Area Sanitary District Muskingum: Ohio Schools Benefits Cooperative Ottawa: Put-In-Bay Township* Village of Put-In-Bay Perry: Village of Rendville Pickaway: Village of Orient Warren: Franklin City School District Springboro Community City School District Washington: Belpre City School District City of Marietta Wayne: Tri County Educational Service Center Wayne County Family and Children First Council Williams: Mountpelier Exempted Village Local School District Wood: Wood County Port Authority Wyandot: Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

