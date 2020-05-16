Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,317 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Monday, December 31

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Monday, Dec. 31, 2012.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Village of Fort Shawnee
Belmont: Brookside Park District
Butler: Butler County District Board of Health-2010 Butler County District Board of Health-2011 Butler Technology and Career Development Schools Ross Local School District
Columbiana: Buckeye Online School for Success Franklin Township
Crawford: Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga: Cleveland State University Cleveland State University Foundation Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Fairview Park City School District Mayfield City School District Strongsville City School District Westlake City School District
Defiance: Defiance County Agricultural Society
Erie: Sand Hill Township Cemetery
Fairfield: Berne Union Local School District Bloom Carroll Local School District
Franklin: City of Worthington-2010 City of Worthington-2011 Groveport Madison Cruiser Academy Transporation Research Center Inc.
Geauga: Cardinal Local School District
Greene: Central State University Central State University Foundation and Subsidaries
Hamilton: College Hill Leadership Academy
Hancock: Village of Arcadia Village of Mount Blanchard
Highland: Village of Mowrystown
Huron: Bellevue Public Library Extension Library District of Huron County Norwalk Public Library Wakeman Township Fire District
Lake: Mentor Exempted Village School District
Lawrence: Perry Township
Licking: Granville Exempted Village School District Licking Valley Local School District
Lucas: Spencer Township Toledo Area Sanitary District
Muskingum: Ohio Schools Benefits Cooperative
Ottawa: Put-In-Bay Township* Village of Put-In-Bay
Perry: Village of Rendville
Pickaway: Village of Orient
Warren: Franklin City School District Springboro Community City School District
Washington: Belpre City School District City of Marietta
Wayne: Tri County Educational Service Center Wayne County Family and Children First Council
Williams: Mountpelier Exempted Village Local School District
Wood: Wood County Port Authority
Wyandot: Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Monday, December 31

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.