Audit Releases for Thursday, January 3

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 3, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont: Belmont County Magistrate Butler: Miami University Foundation Columbiana: Columbiana Exempted Village School District Dixon Early Learning Center Cuyahoga: North Royalton City School District Village of Oakwood-2010 Village of Oakwood-2011 Darke: Darke County Educational Service Center Greenville Township Defiance: Northeastern Local School District Franklin: Ohio State University Physicians Inc. and Subsidiaries Ohio Tuition Trust Authority Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Treasurer of State Lease Revenue Bonds Henry: Village of Hamler Lake: Lakeland Community College Lorain: Lorain County Community College Foundation Inc. Portage: Kent State University Foundation Inc. Preble: College Corner Local School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

