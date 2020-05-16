Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 8

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2012. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Hillsdale Local School District Belmont: City of St. Clairsville Brown: Western Brown Local School District Franklin: Columbus State Community College Dublin City School District Hancock: Findlay Digital Academy Hardin: Village of Dunkirk Huron: City of Bellevue Lorain: Lorain County Rural Wastewater District-2010 Lorain County Rural Wastewater District-2011 Lucas: Harding Township Mercer: Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board Noble: Noble County Auditor Perry: Village of New Lexington Portage: James A. Garfield Local School District Richland: Area 10 Workforce Investment Board North Central State College North Central State College Foundation, Inc. Scioto: Stark County Schools Council of Governments Summit: Hudson City School District Trumbull: Mahoning Valley Sanitary District Warren: Village of Harveysburg Wayne: Rittman Academy Van Wert: Village of Wren

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111