Audit Releases for Thursday, January 10

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: James A. Rhodes State College James A. Rhodes State College Foundation Athens: Inn-Ohio of Athens, Inc. Ohio University Foundation Cuyahoga: North Olmsted City School District Ohio Association of Community Colleges Franklin: Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities International Academy of Ohio, D/B/A International Academy of Columbus State Treasury Asset Reserve of Ohio (STAR Ohio) Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare:Twin Valley Community Support Network Hamilton: University of Cincinnati Physicians, Inc. Jefferson: Jefferson General Health District Lorain: Firelands Local School District Stark: Lake Local School District Stark Area Regional Transit Authority Union: Fairbanks Local School District Wyandot: Village of Carey-2010 Village of Carey-2011

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111