Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 15
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Belmont:
|Belmont College
|Butler:
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learner-Middletown
|Crawford:
|Wynford Local School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Berea City School District Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
|Defiance:
|Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2010 Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2011
|Franklin:
|Summit Academy Community School-Columbus
|Geauga:
|Chardon Local School District
|Greene:
|Summit Academy Community School-Xenia
|Hamilton:
|Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati
|Highland:
|Bright Local School District
|Lake:
|Painesville Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Painesville
|Lorain:
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain
|Mahoning:
|North East Ohio Network
|Montgomery:
|Summit Academy Community School-Dayton
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program
|Portage:
|Maplewood Career Center
|Richland:
|Goal Digital Academy Community School Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
|Ross:
|School Employees Insurance Consortium
|Stark:
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton
|Summit:
|Summit Academy Akron Elementary School Summit Academy Akron Middle School
|Trumbull:
|Liberty Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Warren
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
