Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 15

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Belmont: Belmont College Butler: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learner-Middletown Crawford: Wynford Local School District Cuyahoga: Berea City School District Cuyahoga Community College Foundation Defiance: Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2010 Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2011 Franklin: Summit Academy Community School-Columbus Geauga: Chardon Local School District Greene: Summit Academy Community School-Xenia Hamilton: Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati Highland: Bright Local School District Lake: Painesville Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Painesville Lorain: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain Mahoning: North East Ohio Network Montgomery: Summit Academy Community School-Dayton Pickaway: Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program Portage: Maplewood Career Center Richland: Goal Digital Academy Community School Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Ross: School Employees Insurance Consortium Stark: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton Summit: Summit Academy Akron Elementary School Summit Academy Akron Middle School Trumbull: Liberty Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Warren

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111