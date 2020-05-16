Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 15

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Belmont: Belmont College
Butler: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learner-Middletown
Crawford: Wynford Local School District
Cuyahoga: Berea City School District Cuyahoga Community College Foundation
Defiance: Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2010 Ayersville Water and Sewer District-2011
Franklin: Summit Academy Community School-Columbus
Geauga: Chardon Local School District
Greene: Summit Academy Community School-Xenia
Hamilton: Summit Academy Community School-Cincinnati
Highland: Bright Local School District
Lake: Painesville Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Painesville
Lorain: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Lorain
Mahoning: North East Ohio Network
Montgomery: Summit Academy Community School-Dayton
Pickaway: Pickaway County Public Employee Benefits Program
Portage: Maplewood Career Center
Richland: Goal Digital Academy Community School Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
Ross: School Employees Insurance Consortium
Stark: Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners-Canton
Summit: Summit Academy Akron Elementary School Summit Academy Akron Middle School
Trumbull: Liberty Local School District* Summit Academy Community School-Warren

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

