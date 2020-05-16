Former Liberty Treasurer Received Extra Pick-Up Payments

Columbus – More than $12,000 in extra pick-up payments were put into a former Liberty Local Schools (Trumbull County) treasurer’s retirement account according to the district’s 2011 audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Liberty Local Schools are trying to regain their financial footing and overpayments like these certainly don’t do anything to aid those efforts,” Auditor Yost said. “This money must be repaid to the district.”

During the audit period, former district Treasurer Tracey Obermiyer received board-paid pick-up on pick-up of 15.4 percent and 11 percent to her retirement account in the School Employees Retirement System (SERS). According to her contract, she should have received board-paid pick-up on pick-up of 14% and 10%. This resulted in overpayments of $12,720.

While the excess payments may be permitted, there is no record of board approval for the extra SERS pick-up paid on Obermiyer’s behalf. A finding for recovery was issued in the amount of $12,720.

A findings for recovery was also issued against Obermiyer in the district’s 2010 audit due to a nearly $5,000 payment to herself over and above her set salary.

The Liberty Local School District was placed in fiscal emergency by the Auditor of State’s office on July 11, 2011 based on projected deficits. Information regarding this fiscal emergency declaration can be found online.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

