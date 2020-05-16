Former Painesville Schools Employee Bought Personal Items on Taxpayer Dime

Columbus – A former Painesville Local Schools (Lake County) employee filled her kitchen cupboards with $1,777 in food paid for by taxpayers, according to the 2012 audit of the district released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“This audit serves as a perfect example of the importance of internal controls in an organization.” Auditor Yost said. “Beefed-up supervision could have prevented these personal purchases from being made in the first place.”

During the 2012 fiscal year, former Dining Services Director Patricia Weindel purchased $1,422 food items from the Gordon Food Service Marketplace Store in Mentor, Ohio. A review of the purchase revealed that the items were personal in nature and not related to district operations.

While reviewing the Gordon purchases, it was determined that two additional purchases were made for district retirement parties. District documentation showed collections of $1,835 for the retirement parties. Weindel only made deposits for the parties totaling $1,480 – a shortage of $355.

A finding for recovery in the total amount of $1,777 was issued against Weindel. These findings were referred to the Lake County Prosecutor.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

