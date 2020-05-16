Audit Releases for Thursday, January 17

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Athens: Hocking Technical College Housing for Ohio, Inc.
Butler: Summit Academy Secondary School-Middletown
Champaign: Triad Local School District
Columbiana: Middleton Township
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga Community College Summit Academy Community School-Parma
Delaware: Delaware Area Career Center Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority
Franklin: Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Ohio Historical Society and Affiliates Ohio Municipal Joint Self-Insurance Pool The Ohio State University Health System Summit Academy Middle School-Columbus Summit Academy Transition High School-Columbus Westerville City School District
Hamilton: City of Madeira Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development Summit Academy Transition High School-Cincinnati
Harrison: German Township Harrison County Financial Condition
Hocking: Village of Murray City
Jefferson: Village of Adena
Licking: Central Ohio Technical College
Lorain: Summit Academy Middle School-Lorain Summit Academy Secondary School-Lorain
Lucas: Metropolitan Park District of Toledo Area Summit Academy Community School-Toledo Summmit Academy Toledo Learning Center
Mahoning: Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Summit Academy Secondary School-Youngstown
Muskingum: Zane State College
Pike: Scioto Valley Local School District
Portage: NEOMED Foundation
Preble: Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Lewisburg
Ross: Southeastern Local School District
Stark: Stark State College Stark State College Foundation Summit Academy Secondary School-Canton Summit Academy Secondary School-Akron
Trumbull: City of Niles Newton Falls Exempted Village School District Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle and Secondary
Warren: Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
Williams: Edon Northwest Local School District

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Distribution channels:


