Audit Releases for Thursday, January 17

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 17, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Hocking Technical College Housing for Ohio, Inc. Butler: Summit Academy Secondary School-Middletown Champaign: Triad Local School District Columbiana: Middleton Township Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga Community College Summit Academy Community School-Parma Delaware: Delaware Area Career Center Liberty Community Infrastructure Financing Authority Franklin: Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow Ohio Historical Society and Affiliates Ohio Municipal Joint Self-Insurance Pool The Ohio State University Health System Summit Academy Middle School-Columbus Summit Academy Transition High School-Columbus Westerville City School District Hamilton: City of Madeira Great Oaks Institute of Technology and Career Development Summit Academy Transition High School-Cincinnati Harrison: German Township Harrison County Financial Condition Hocking: Village of Murray City Jefferson: Village of Adena Licking: Central Ohio Technical College Lorain: Summit Academy Middle School-Lorain Summit Academy Secondary School-Lorain Lucas: Metropolitan Park District of Toledo Area Summit Academy Community School-Toledo Summmit Academy Toledo Learning Center Mahoning: Mahoning County Career and Technical Center Summit Academy Secondary School-Youngstown Muskingum: Zane State College Pike: Scioto Valley Local School District Portage: NEOMED Foundation Preble: Preble Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Lewisburg Ross: Southeastern Local School District Stark: Stark State College Stark State College Foundation Summit Academy Secondary School-Canton Summit Academy Secondary School-Akron Trumbull: City of Niles Newton Falls Exempted Village School District Summit Academy School for Alternative Learners-Warren Middle and Secondary Warren: Deerfield Regional Storm Water District Williams: Edon Northwest Local School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

