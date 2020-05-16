Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 22

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Monday, Jan. 22, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Village of Trimble* Belmont: Bellaire Park District Butler: Middletown City School District* Clermont: Clermont Northeastern Local School District Village of Felicity Columbiana: Perry Township Crawford: Buckeye Central Local School District Cuyahoga: Chagrin Falls Township Euclid Avenue Housing Corporation Erie: Perkins Local School District Vermilion Local School District Franklin: Franklin County Public Health Gahanna Community School Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Greene: Miami Township* Hamilton: East End Community Heritage School* Lake: The Lakeland Foundation Lawrence: Decatur Township Licking: City of Newark Johnstown-Monroe Local School District Lorain: Henrietta Township Mahoning: Summit Academy Youngstown Medina: Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Summit Academy Transition High School-Dayton Muskingum: West Muskingum Local School District Ottawa: San-Ott Insurance Consortium Portage: Kent State University Northeast Ohio Medical University WKSU Radio Station Richland: City of Mansfield Lucas Local School District Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District Ross: Huntington Local School District Ross-Pike Educational Service District Zane Trace Local School District Scioto: Green Local School District Seneca: Bettsville Local School District Bridges Community Academy Tiffin City School District Summit: Copley-Fairlawn City School District Trumbull: Joseph Badger Local School District Wood: Lake Local School District Northwood Local School District Wood County Educational Service Center

