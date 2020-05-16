Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 22

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Monday, Jan. 22, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Athens: Village of Trimble*
Belmont: Bellaire Park District
Butler: Middletown City School District*
Clermont: Clermont Northeastern Local School District Village of Felicity
Columbiana: Perry Township
Crawford: Buckeye Central Local School District
Cuyahoga: Chagrin Falls Township Euclid Avenue Housing Corporation
Erie: Perkins Local School District Vermilion Local School District
Franklin: Franklin County Public Health Gahanna Community School Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority
Greene: Miami Township*
Hamilton: East End Community Heritage School*
Lake: The Lakeland Foundation
Lawrence: Decatur Township
Licking: City of Newark Johnstown-Monroe Local School District
Lorain: Henrietta Township
Mahoning: Summit Academy Youngstown
Medina: Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery: Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Summit Academy Transition High School-Dayton
Muskingum: West Muskingum Local School District
Ottawa: San-Ott Insurance Consortium
Portage: Kent State University Northeast Ohio Medical University WKSU Radio Station
Richland: City of Mansfield Lucas Local School District Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District
Ross: Huntington Local School District Ross-Pike Educational Service District Zane Trace Local School District
Scioto: Green Local School District
Seneca: Bettsville Local School District Bridges Community Academy Tiffin City School District
Summit: Copley-Fairlawn City School District
Trumbull: Joseph Badger Local School District
Wood: Lake Local School District Northwood Local School District Wood County Educational Service Center

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

