Audit Releases for Thursday, January 24

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Clear Creek Fire District Mapleton Local School District Athens: Federal Hocking Local School District Trimble Local School District Brown: Brown County General Hospital Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District Butler: Village of New Miami Champaign: Wayne Township Clermont: Bethel-Tate Local School District Felicity-Franklin Local School District Coshocton: Coshocton County Career Center-2010 Coshocton County Career Center-2011 Ridgewood Local School District Cuyahoga: Bedford City School District Darke: Village of Hollansburg Delaware: Olentangy Local School District Fayette: Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau Franklin: Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries Columbus Collegiate Academy Fulton: City of Wauseon Fayette Local School District Gallia: Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center Geauga: Village of Middlefield (Performance Audit) Greene: Wright State University Foundation Hamilton: City of Loveland Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwood City School District Henry: Four County Career Center Village of McClure* Jefferson: Eastern Gateway Community College Highland Union Cemetery Licking: Village of Buckeye Lake Logan: Riverside Local School District Rushcreek Township Lorain: Oberlin City School District Village of Kipton Lucas: Lucas County Regional Health District Mahoning: Youngstown State University Meigs: Scipio Township* Miami: Troy City School District Montgomery: Huber Heights City School District Morgan: Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority Perry: Southern Local School District Putnam: Ottoville Local School District Scioto: Star Community Justice Center Village of South Webster Stark: Minerva Local School District Summit: University of Akron University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation Trumbull: Trumbull Career and Technical Center Tuscarawas: Buckeye Joint Vocational School District Claymont City School District Dover City School District Garaway Local School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District Washington: Marietta City School District* Wayne: City of Wooster (Performance Audit) Green Local School District Rittman Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

