Audit Releases for Thursday, January 24
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Clear Creek Fire District Mapleton Local School District
|Athens:
|Federal Hocking Local School District Trimble Local School District
|Brown:
|Brown County General Hospital Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District
|Butler:
|Village of New Miami
|Champaign:
|Wayne Township
|Clermont:
|Bethel-Tate Local School District Felicity-Franklin Local School District
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton County Career Center-2010 Coshocton County Career Center-2011 Ridgewood Local School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Bedford City School District
|Darke:
|Village of Hollansburg
|Delaware:
|Olentangy Local School District
|Fayette:
|Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau
|Franklin:
|Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries Columbus Collegiate Academy
|Fulton:
|City of Wauseon Fayette Local School District
|Gallia:
|Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center
|Geauga:
|Village of Middlefield (Performance Audit)
|Greene:
|Wright State University Foundation
|Hamilton:
|City of Loveland Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwood City School District
|Henry:
|Four County Career Center Village of McClure*
|Jefferson:
|Eastern Gateway Community College Highland Union Cemetery
|Licking:
|Village of Buckeye Lake
|Logan:
|Riverside Local School District Rushcreek Township
|Lorain:
|Oberlin City School District Village of Kipton
|Lucas:
|Lucas County Regional Health District
|Mahoning:
|Youngstown State University
|Meigs:
|Scipio Township*
|Miami:
|Troy City School District
|Montgomery:
|Huber Heights City School District
|Morgan:
|Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Perry:
|Southern Local School District
|Putnam:
|Ottoville Local School District
|Scioto:
|Star Community Justice Center Village of South Webster
|Stark:
|Minerva Local School District
|Summit:
|University of Akron University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation
|Trumbull:
|Trumbull Career and Technical Center
|Tuscarawas:
|Buckeye Joint Vocational School District Claymont City School District Dover City School District Garaway Local School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
|Washington:
|Marietta City School District*
|Wayne:
|City of Wooster (Performance Audit) Green Local School District Rittman Exempted Village School District
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111