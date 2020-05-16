Audit Releases for Thursday, January 24

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Jan. 24, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Ashland: Ashland County-West Holmes Joint Vocational School District Clear Creek Fire District Mapleton Local School District
Athens: Federal Hocking Local School District Trimble Local School District
Brown: Brown County General Hospital Fayetteville-Perry Township Regional Sewer District
Butler: Village of New Miami
Champaign: Wayne Township
Clermont: Bethel-Tate Local School District Felicity-Franklin Local School District
Coshocton: Coshocton County Career Center-2010 Coshocton County Career Center-2011 Ridgewood Local School District
Cuyahoga: Bedford City School District
Darke: Village of Hollansburg
Delaware: Olentangy Local School District
Fayette: Fayette County Travel, Tourism and Convention Bureau
Franklin: Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment and Subsidiaries Columbus Collegiate Academy
Fulton: City of Wauseon Fayette Local School District
Gallia: Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center
Geauga: Village of Middlefield (Performance Audit)
Greene: Wright State University Foundation
Hamilton: City of Loveland Hamilton County Educational Service Center Northwood City School District
Henry: Four County Career Center Village of McClure*
Jefferson: Eastern Gateway Community College Highland Union Cemetery
Licking: Village of Buckeye Lake
Logan: Riverside Local School District Rushcreek Township
Lorain: Oberlin City School District Village of Kipton
Lucas: Lucas County Regional Health District
Mahoning: Youngstown State University
Meigs: Scipio Township*
Miami: Troy City School District
Montgomery: Huber Heights City School District
Morgan: Morgan Metropolitan Housing Authority
Perry: Southern Local School District
Putnam: Ottoville Local School District
Scioto: Star Community Justice Center Village of South Webster
Stark: Minerva Local School District
Summit: University of Akron University of Akron Foundation University of Akron Research Foundation
Trumbull: Trumbull Career and Technical Center
Tuscarawas: Buckeye Joint Vocational School District Claymont City School District Dover City School District Garaway Local School District Strasburg-Franklin Local School District
Washington: Marietta City School District*
Wayne: City of Wooster (Performance Audit) Green Local School District Rittman Exempted Village School District

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

