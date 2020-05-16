Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,316 in the last 365 days.

More than $519,000 in Savings Identified for Village of Middlefield

Columbus – Village of Middlefield Mayor Ben Garlich said today that, although he had initial doubts whether savings could be identified, he is pleased with both the results and the process used in a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“It provided a necessary foundation to make some hard decisions,” Garlich said. “Auditors had to come in and work directly with our staff to find savings, and because our people were willing and the process was objective and non-intrusive, they did that in a way that built support.”

Yost said he was gratified by the village’s willingness to examine its own operations.

“It takes guts to subject yourself to an objective review, but that’s a great way -- sometimes the only way -- you’re going to find true savings,” Auditor Yost said.

Among the recommendations in the report, the largest savings of $405,600 could be realized by contracting out the village’s safety services to the Geauga County Sheriff. Included in this figure is $166,600 that the village has already begun to save by shifting its dispatch center to the Sheriff during the course of the audit.

An additional $114,000 in annual savings could result from other recommendations in the report, including reducing the vehicle fleet, and reducing staffing in the sewer plant and recreation department.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

You just read:

More than $519,000 in Savings Identified for Village of Middlefield

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.