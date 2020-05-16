Auditor Yost Appoints Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Robert Cupp as Chief Legal Counsel

Columbus – Former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Robert Cupp will bring his vast legal expertise to the Auditor of State’s office to serve as Chief Legal Counsel to Auditor of State Dave Yost and staff.

“This is a great bonus for the people of Ohio,” Auditor Yost said. “Justice Cupp could have gone anywhere – I am grateful that he is willing to join our team working for skinny, accountable governments. It’s a logical extension of his stellar public service.”

Cupp joins the Auditor of State’s office after serving 6 years as Justice on the Ohio Supreme Court. Prior to the Ohio Supreme Court, Cupp served on the Ohio Court of Appeals. His public service also includes 16 years as a member of the Ohio Senate and 4 years as Lima City Prosecutor and Assistant Law Director. Additionally, Cupp was twice elected as Allen County Commissioner.

Cupp also worked in the private practice of law for more than 25 years and is a member of the Ohio Bar Association. He earned both his undergraduate degree in political science and law degree from Ohio Northern University in 1973 and 1976, respectively.

