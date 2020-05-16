Former McClure Police Chief Cited for Charging Family, Personal Phone Use to Village

Columbus – Former Police Chief Miguel Trevino used taxpayer dollars to pay for his daughter’s cell phone, and now owes that money to the Village of McClure (Henry County), according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“The public purse is not a family affair,” Auditor Yost said. “Every public official knows you can’t use public funds for private purposes. It’s nearly your first duty to keep that distinction.”

The largest amount of the finding against the former chief was $445 for a cell phone used by the family member, with no public purpose. Another phone paid for by the village and properly used by Trevino for public purposes was found to have been charged $36 for personal, non-public purposes, including interactive voting during TV shows, content not benefiting the village and other similar expenditures.

The remainder of the finding amount, $96, was for mistaken overpayment of salary.

In addition to the lost funds charged against the former police official, the audit report identified six accounting weaknesses at the village having to do with recordkeeping, appropriation amounts and budget practices.

Audits with findings of missing or improperly expended public funds are referred to the county prosecutor.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

