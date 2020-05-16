Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,319 in the last 365 days.

Expected Release of Statewide School Attendance Audit

Columbus The Auditor of State’s office final report on the statewide school attendance audit will be released February 11.

Fieldwork has been completed and consultations are being held with the Ohio Department of Education and additional school districts found to show evidence of “scrubbing” attendance data.

Auditor Yost’s audit of attendance practices in Ohio’s schools began when results of an internal audit at Columbus City Schools revealed irregular attendance and enrollment practices and similar allegations surfaced at Toledo Public Schools and Lockland City Schools. The first phase of the audit revealed questionable practices at five school districts.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

You just read:

Expected Release of Statewide School Attendance Audit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.