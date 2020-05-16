Expected Release of Statewide School Attendance Audit

Columbus — The Auditor of State’s office final report on the statewide school attendance audit will be released February 11.

Fieldwork has been completed and consultations are being held with the Ohio Department of Education and additional school districts found to show evidence of “scrubbing” attendance data.

Auditor Yost’s audit of attendance practices in Ohio’s schools began when results of an internal audit at Columbus City Schools revealed irregular attendance and enrollment practices and similar allegations surfaced at Toledo Public Schools and Lockland City Schools. The first phase of the audit revealed questionable practices at five school districts.

