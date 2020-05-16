Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 29
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens:
|Ohio University
|Belmont:
|Shadyside Local School District
|Butler:
|Fairfield City School District
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Insurance Consortium
|Columbiana:
|Leetonia Exempted Village School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Solon City School District Village of Walton Hills
|Darke:
|Greenville City School District
|Delaware:
|Concord/Scioto Community Authority Delaware Area Career Center
|Franklin:
|Columbus State Community College Development Foundation, Inc. Whitehall City School District
|Gallia:
|Rio Grande Community College
|Greene:
|Wright State University
|Guernsey:
|East Guernsey Local School District
|Jackson:
|Village of Coalton
|Knox:
|Centerburg Local School District
|Lorain:
|Lorain County Community College
|Madison:
|Jefferson Local School District
|Mahoning:
|Berlin Township
|Marion:
|Rushmore Academy
|Miami:
|Miami East Local School District
|Monroe:
|Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery:
|Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Sinclair Community College
|Ottawa:
|North Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Local School District Village of Marblehead
|Portage:
|Crestwood Local School District
|Ross:
|Adena Local School District
|Scioto:
|Portsmouth City School District
|Seneca:
|North Central Academy — Tiffin
|Stark:
|Project Rebuild Community High School
|Summit:
|Stow-Munroe Falls City School District Village of Mogadore
|Wayne:
|Orrville CIty School District Wooster Township
|Wood:
|Bowling Green City School District Bowling Green State University Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc. and Subsidiary
