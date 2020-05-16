Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 29

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Athens: Ohio University
Belmont: Shadyside Local School District
Butler: Fairfield City School District
Clermont: Clermont County Insurance Consortium
Columbiana: Leetonia Exempted Village School District
Cuyahoga: Solon City School District Village of Walton Hills
Darke: Greenville City School District
Delaware: Concord/Scioto Community Authority Delaware Area Career Center
Franklin: Columbus State Community College Development Foundation, Inc. Whitehall City School District
Gallia: Rio Grande Community College
Greene: Wright State University
Guernsey: East Guernsey Local School District
Jackson: Village of Coalton
Knox: Centerburg Local School District
Lorain: Lorain County Community College
Madison: Jefferson Local School District
Mahoning: Berlin Township
Marion: Rushmore Academy
Miami: Miami East Local School District
Monroe: Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery: Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Sinclair Community College
Ottawa: North Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Local School District Village of Marblehead
Portage: Crestwood Local School District
Ross: Adena Local School District
Scioto: Portsmouth City School District
Seneca: North Central Academy — Tiffin
Stark: Project Rebuild Community High School
Summit: Stow-Munroe Falls City School District Village of Mogadore
Wayne: Orrville CIty School District Wooster Township
Wood: Bowling Green City School District Bowling Green State University Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc. and Subsidiary

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

