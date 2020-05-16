Audit Releases for Tuesday, January 29

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Ohio University Belmont: Shadyside Local School District Butler: Fairfield City School District Clermont: Clermont County Insurance Consortium Columbiana: Leetonia Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga: Solon City School District Village of Walton Hills Darke: Greenville City School District Delaware: Concord/Scioto Community Authority Delaware Area Career Center Franklin: Columbus State Community College Development Foundation, Inc. Whitehall City School District Gallia: Rio Grande Community College Greene: Wright State University Guernsey: East Guernsey Local School District Jackson: Village of Coalton Knox: Centerburg Local School District Lorain: Lorain County Community College Madison: Jefferson Local School District Mahoning: Berlin Township Marion: Rushmore Academy Miami: Miami East Local School District Monroe: Monroe Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery: Kettering City School District Miami Valley Career Technology Center Sinclair Community College Ottawa: North Bass Local School District Put-In-Bay Local School District Village of Marblehead Portage: Crestwood Local School District Ross: Adena Local School District Scioto: Portsmouth City School District Seneca: North Central Academy — Tiffin Stark: Project Rebuild Community High School Summit: Stow-Munroe Falls City School District Village of Mogadore Wayne: Orrville CIty School District Wooster Township Wood: Bowling Green City School District Bowling Green State University Bowling Green State University Foundation, Inc. and Subsidiary

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111