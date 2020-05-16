Performance Audit Identifies $647,000 in Savings for City of Napoleon

Columbus – Using county dispatching services is one of 17 recommendations that could save the City of Napoleon (Henry County) more than $647,000 annually, according to a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“The city committed itself to an objective, independent and wide-ranging review,” Auditor Yost said. “This is serious, forward-looking public administration that will help taxpayers make sure the public purse never faces a ‘Waterloo’.”

The audit also recommends the city close or sell its municipal golf course, outsource operation of the municipal swimming pool, contract for municipal income tax administration, and make other changes in staffing and operations that could each save the city from $2,000 to $37,000 annually.

Non-financial recommendations, some of which could have subsequent financial effect, included evaluating the design of the city’s health care plan, establishing a resources plan for the city’s recreation services, and creating a fleet replacement plan.

