Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 5

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Athens: WOUB Center for Public Media
Belmont: Belmont County Sheriff
Brown: Georgetown Exempted Village School District
Butler: New Miami Local School District St. Clair Township*
Champaign: West Liberty-Salem Local School District
Clermont: Clermont County Educational Service Center-2010 Clermont County Educational Service Center-2011 Milford Exempted Village School District
Clinton: Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
Columbiana: Columbiana County Career and Technical Center
Cuyahoga: Polaris Career Center
Erie: Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority Huron City School District Huron-Erie School Employee Insurance Association Huron Public Library
Fairfield: Fairfield Union Local School District
Franklin: Groveport Madison Local School District Ohio Legislative Service Commission The Ohio State University Department of Athletics
Fulton: Northern Buckeye Education Council Village of Delta Village of Lyons
Greene: Wright State Applied Research Corporation
Hamilton: Haimlton County Family and Children First Council Phoenix Community Learning Center River City Correctional Center St. Bernard Elmwood Place City School District
Holmes: East Holmes Local School District
Huron: Clarksfield Township Willard City School District
Jefferson: Brush Creek Township
Lake: Health Care Benefits Program for Lake County Schools Council
Licking: Heath City School District
Lorain: Columbia Local School District Pittsfield Township
Lucas: University of Toledo Village of Ottawa Hills-2010 Village of Ottawa Hills-2011
Marion: Marion Township
Medina: Medina County Joint Vocational School District
Meigs: Eastern Local School District
Montgomery: Centerville City School District
Ottawa: Middle Bass Local School District
Pickaway: Pickaway County Educational Service Center
Portage: Kent City School District
Scioto: Minford Local School District Scioto County Schools Council
Stark: Alliance City School District Marlington Local School District Northwest Local School District Sandy Valley Local School District Stark County Educational Service Center
Summit: Nordonia Hills City School District Summit County Educational Service Center Twinsburg City School District
Tuscarawas: Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
Wayne: Wooster City School District

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

