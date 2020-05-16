Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 5
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
|Athens:
|WOUB Center for Public Media
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Sheriff
|Brown:
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
|Butler:
|New Miami Local School District St. Clair Township*
|Champaign:
|West Liberty-Salem Local School District
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Educational Service Center-2010 Clermont County Educational Service Center-2011 Milford Exempted Village School District
|Clinton:
|Southern Ohio Educational Service Center
|Columbiana:
|Columbiana County Career and Technical Center
|Cuyahoga:
|Polaris Career Center
|Erie:
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority Huron City School District Huron-Erie School Employee Insurance Association Huron Public Library
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield Union Local School District
|Franklin:
|Groveport Madison Local School District Ohio Legislative Service Commission The Ohio State University Department of Athletics
|Fulton:
|Northern Buckeye Education Council Village of Delta Village of Lyons
|Greene:
|Wright State Applied Research Corporation
|Hamilton:
|Haimlton County Family and Children First Council Phoenix Community Learning Center River City Correctional Center St. Bernard Elmwood Place City School District
|Holmes:
|East Holmes Local School District
|Huron:
|Clarksfield Township Willard City School District
|Jefferson:
|Brush Creek Township
|Lake:
|Health Care Benefits Program for Lake County Schools Council
|Licking:
|Heath City School District
|Lorain:
|Columbia Local School District Pittsfield Township
|Lucas:
|University of Toledo Village of Ottawa Hills-2010 Village of Ottawa Hills-2011
|Marion:
|Marion Township
|Medina:
|Medina County Joint Vocational School District
|Meigs:
|Eastern Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Centerville City School District
|Ottawa:
|Middle Bass Local School District
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County Educational Service Center
|Portage:
|Kent City School District
|Scioto:
|Minford Local School District Scioto County Schools Council
|Stark:
|Alliance City School District Marlington Local School District Northwest Local School District Sandy Valley Local School District Stark County Educational Service Center
|Summit:
|Nordonia Hills City School District Summit County Educational Service Center Twinsburg City School District
|Tuscarawas:
|Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District
|Wayne:
|Wooster City School District
