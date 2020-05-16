Audit Releases for Thursday, February 7
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 7, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Athens:
|Athens City School District
|Auglaize:
|Wapakoneta City School District
|Belmont:
|Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
|Brown:
|Village of Higginsport
|Champaign:
|Champaign County Financial Condition
|Cuyahoga:
|Rocky River City School District
|Fayette:
|Miami Trace Local School District
|Franklin:
|Village of Obetz
|Fulton:
|Wauseon Exempted Village School District
|Greene:
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
|Hamilton:
|Oak Hills Local School District
|Huron:
|South Central Local School District
|Lake:
|Perry Local School District
|Lawrence:
|Ironton City School District
|Logan:
|Village of Russells Point
|Lucas:
|Anthony Wayne Local School District
|Marion:
|Green Camp Township
|Miami:
|Covington Exempted Village School District
|Paulding:
|Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
|Perry:
|Village of Somerset
|Pickaway:
|Circleville City School District
|Pike:
|Eastern Local School District
|Shelby:
|Fairlawn Local School District
|Tuscarawas:
|East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
|Warren:
|Kings Local School District
|Washington:
|Frontier Local School District
|Wayne:
|Dalton Local School District
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111