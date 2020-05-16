Audit Releases for Thursday, February 7

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 7, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Athens City School District Auglaize: Wapakoneta City School District Belmont: Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Bridgeport Exempted Village School District Brown: Village of Higginsport Champaign: Champaign County Financial Condition Cuyahoga: Rocky River City School District Fayette: Miami Trace Local School District Franklin: Village of Obetz Fulton: Wauseon Exempted Village School District Greene: Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District Hamilton: Oak Hills Local School District Huron: South Central Local School District Lake: Perry Local School District Lawrence: Ironton City School District Logan: Village of Russells Point Lucas: Anthony Wayne Local School District Marion: Green Camp Township Miami: Covington Exempted Village School District Paulding: Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Perry: Village of Somerset Pickaway: Circleville City School District Pike: Eastern Local School District Shelby: Fairlawn Local School District Tuscarawas: East Central Ohio Educational Service Center Warren: Kings Local School District Washington: Frontier Local School District Wayne: Dalton Local School District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111