Audit Releases for Thursday, February 7

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 7, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Athens: Athens City School District
Auglaize: Wapakoneta City School District
Belmont: Area 16 Workforce Investment Board Bridgeport Exempted Village School District
Brown: Village of Higginsport
Champaign: Champaign County Financial Condition
Cuyahoga: Rocky River City School District
Fayette: Miami Trace Local School District
Franklin: Village of Obetz
Fulton: Wauseon Exempted Village School District
Greene: Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District
Hamilton: Oak Hills Local School District
Huron: South Central Local School District
Lake: Perry Local School District
Lawrence: Ironton City School District
Logan: Village of Russells Point
Lucas: Anthony Wayne Local School District
Marion: Green Camp Township
Miami: Covington Exempted Village School District
Paulding: Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
Perry: Village of Somerset
Pickaway: Circleville City School District
Pike: Eastern Local School District
Shelby: Fairlawn Local School District
Tuscarawas: East Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Warren: Kings Local School District
Washington: Frontier Local School District
Wayne: Dalton Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

