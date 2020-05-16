Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 12
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County/ Ohio Valley Local School District Bratton Township
|Athens:
|Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center
|Auglaize:
|Auglaize Educational Academy
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Tourism Council Inc.
|Clermont:
|Williamsburg Local School District
|Crawford:
|Holmes Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Collinwood Village Academy Eastside Arts Academy Madison Community Elementary Maple Heights City School District Old Brooklyn Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Middle Olmsted Falls City School District Orange City School District Outreach Academy for Students with Disabilities Parma Community Puritas Community Elementary Puritas Community Middle Stockyard Community Elementary Stockyard Community Middle Westpark Community Elementary Westpark Community Middle Westpark Community School of the Arts
|Darke:
|Village of North Star*
|Franklin:
|Ohio State Board of Cosmetology School Employees Retirement System of Ohio State Employment Relations Board of Ohio The Ohio State University
|Geauga:
|Kenston Local School District
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority City of Cheviot-2010 City of Cheviot-2011 Hamilton County General Health District Loveland City School District Sycamore Community School District
|Hancock:
|McComb Local School District
|Hardin:
|Ridgemont Local School District
|Huron:
|Western Reserve Local School District
|Licking:
|Newark City School District Newark Digital Academy Par Excellence Academy Village of West Mansfield
|Lorain:
|Camden Township Clearview Local School District Elyria Community Elementary Lorain Community Elementary Lorain Community Middle
|Lucas:
|Bhupinder S. Chahal, MD*
|Marion:
|River Valley Academy
|Medina:
|Brunswick City School District Medina City School District Medina County Board of Development Disabilities
|Morrow:
|Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Tomorrow Center Community School
|Perry:
|Northern Local School District
|Putnam:
|Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District Putnam Family and Children First Council
|Richland:
|Mansfield Community Elementary Mansfield Community Middle Shelby City School District
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District
|Sandusky:
|Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Shelby:
|Fort Loramie Local School District Sidney City School District
|Stark:
|Louisville City School District Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Trumbull:
|Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Wood:
|Northwest Community Corrections Center Perrysburg Exempted Village School District
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
