Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 12

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County/ Ohio Valley Local School District Bratton Township Athens: Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center Auglaize: Auglaize Educational Academy Belmont: Belmont County Tourism Council Inc. Clermont: Williamsburg Local School District Crawford: Holmes Township Cuyahoga: Collinwood Village Academy Eastside Arts Academy Madison Community Elementary Maple Heights City School District Old Brooklyn Community Elementary Old Brooklyn Community Middle Olmsted Falls City School District Orange City School District Outreach Academy for Students with Disabilities Parma Community Puritas Community Elementary Puritas Community Middle Stockyard Community Elementary Stockyard Community Middle Westpark Community Elementary Westpark Community Middle Westpark Community School of the Arts Darke: Village of North Star* Franklin: Ohio State Board of Cosmetology School Employees Retirement System of Ohio State Employment Relations Board of Ohio The Ohio State University Geauga: Kenston Local School District Hamilton: Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority City of Cheviot-2010 City of Cheviot-2011 Hamilton County General Health District Loveland City School District Sycamore Community School District Hancock: McComb Local School District Hardin: Ridgemont Local School District Huron: Western Reserve Local School District Licking: Newark City School District Newark Digital Academy Par Excellence Academy Village of West Mansfield Lorain: Camden Township Clearview Local School District Elyria Community Elementary Lorain Community Elementary Lorain Community Middle Lucas: Bhupinder S. Chahal, MD* Marion: River Valley Academy Medina: Brunswick City School District Medina City School District Medina County Board of Development Disabilities Morrow: Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District Tomorrow Center Community School Perry: Northern Local School District Putnam: Ottawa-Glandorf Local School District Putnam Family and Children First Council Richland: Mansfield Community Elementary Mansfield Community Middle Shelby City School District Ross Chillicothe City School District Sandusky: Sandusky Metropolitan Housing Authority Shelby: Fort Loramie Local School District Sidney City School District Stark: Louisville City School District Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority Trumbull: Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority Wood: Northwest Community Corrections Center Perrysburg Exempted Village School District

