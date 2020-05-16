Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,318 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, February 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Area City School District
Auglaize: Auglaize County Educational Service Center
Brown: Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
Cuyahoga: Citizens Academy Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Intergenerational School Near West Intergenerational School Village Preparatory School Garfield Heights City School District Richmond Heights Local School District South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
Franklin: State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
Greene: Greene County Vocational School District
Hamilton: Winton Woods City City School District
Hardin: Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
Henry: Patrick Henry Local School District
Huron: New London Local School District
Jefferson: City of Toronto-2010 City of Toronto-2011
Lake: Auburn Vocational School District Wickliffe City School District
Lorain: Keystone Local School District Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District
Lucas: Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
Marion: Marion Technical College Pleasant Community Academy Pleasant Education Academy Pleasant Local School District
Mercer: Celina City School District
Muskingam: East Muskingum Local School District
Richland: Interactive Media and Construction, Inc. Mansfield City School District Mansfield Elective Academy Mansfield Enhancement Academy
Wood: Eastwood Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, February 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.