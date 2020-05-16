Audit Releases for Thursday, February 14
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula Area City School District
|Auglaize:
|Auglaize County Educational Service Center
|Brown:
|Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Citizens Academy Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Intergenerational School Near West Intergenerational School Village Preparatory School Garfield Heights City School District Richmond Heights Local School District South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District
|Franklin:
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
|Greene:
|Greene County Vocational School District
|Hamilton:
|Winton Woods City City School District
|Hardin:
|Upper Scioto Valley Local School District
|Henry:
|Patrick Henry Local School District
|Huron:
|New London Local School District
|Jefferson:
|City of Toronto-2010 City of Toronto-2011
|Lake:
|Auburn Vocational School District Wickliffe City School District
|Lorain:
|Keystone Local School District Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District
|Lucas:
|Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
|Marion:
|Marion Technical College Pleasant Community Academy Pleasant Education Academy Pleasant Local School District
|Mercer:
|Celina City School District
|Muskingam:
|East Muskingum Local School District
|Richland:
|Interactive Media and Construction, Inc. Mansfield City School District Mansfield Elective Academy Mansfield Enhancement Academy
|Wood:
|Eastwood Local School District
