Audit Releases for Thursday, February 14

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Area City School District Auglaize: Auglaize County Educational Service Center Brown: Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District Cuyahoga: Citizens Academy Citizens Leadership Academy Cleveland Entrepreneurship Preparatory School Intergenerational School Near West Intergenerational School Village Preparatory School Garfield Heights City School District Richmond Heights Local School District South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District Franklin: State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Greene: Greene County Vocational School District Hamilton: Winton Woods City City School District Hardin: Upper Scioto Valley Local School District Henry: Patrick Henry Local School District Huron: New London Local School District Jefferson: City of Toronto-2010 City of Toronto-2011 Lake: Auburn Vocational School District Wickliffe City School District Lorain: Keystone Local School District Lorain County Joint Vocational School District Wellington Exempted Village School District Lucas: Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments Marion: Marion Technical College Pleasant Community Academy Pleasant Education Academy Pleasant Local School District Mercer: Celina City School District Muskingam: East Muskingum Local School District Richland: Interactive Media and Construction, Inc. Mansfield City School District Mansfield Elective Academy Mansfield Enhancement Academy Wood: Eastwood Local School District

