Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 19

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Bluffon Exempted Village School District Spencerville Local School District
Auglaize: St. Mary's City School District
Brown: Eastern Local School District
Butler: Madison Local School District
Clark: Northwestern Local School District Springfield City School District
Clermont: U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District Village of Bethel-Report on Accounting Methods Village of Newtonsville
Cuyahoga: Lakewood City Academy
Darke: Tri-Village Local School District
Erie: Margaretta Township
Franklin: Bexley City School District Everest High School Academy North High School Academy of Northern Columbus Academy of Southeastern Columbus Academy of Southwestern Columbus Hamilton Alternative Academy Hamilton Local School District Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. DBA Millenum Community School Pschtecin Public School The Academy for Urban Solutions
Fulton: Swanton Local School District
Greene: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Village of Clifton
Hamilton: City of Springdale Northwest Local School District Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments
Hancock: Riverdale Local School District
Henry: Consortium of Northwest Ohio Liberty Center Local School District
Highland: Greenfield Exempted Village School District
Hocking: Logan Hocking Local School District
Huron: Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority Norwalk Township
Jefferson: Ohio Mid=Eastern Regional Educational Service Agency
Knox: Fredericktown Local School District Mount Vernon City School District
Lake: Lake Geauga Computer Association Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lawrence: Lawrence County Educational Service Center
Lorain: Carlisle Township
Lucas: Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2010 Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2011
Madison: Village of South Solon
Marion: Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Ridgedale Local School District
Medina: Black River Local School District
Montgomery: Miamisburg City School District Oakwood City School District Valley View Local School District
Pike: Western Local School District
Portage: Windham Exempted Village School District
Richland: Madison Local School District Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
Shelby: Jackson Center Local School District
Stark: Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium
Warren: Carlisle Local School District
Wood: Village of Walbridge

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

