Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 19

Auditor of State Dave Yost's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Bluffon Exempted Village School District Spencerville Local School District Auglaize: St. Mary's City School District Brown: Eastern Local School District Butler: Madison Local School District Clark: Northwestern Local School District Springfield City School District Clermont: U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District Village of Bethel-Report on Accounting Methods Village of Newtonsville Cuyahoga: Lakewood City Academy Darke: Tri-Village Local School District Erie: Margaretta Township Franklin: Bexley City School District Everest High School Academy North High School Academy of Northern Columbus Academy of Southeastern Columbus Academy of Southwestern Columbus Hamilton Alternative Academy Hamilton Local School District Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. DBA Millenum Community School Pschtecin Public School The Academy for Urban Solutions Fulton: Swanton Local School District Greene: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Village of Clifton Hamilton: City of Springdale Northwest Local School District Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments Hancock: Riverdale Local School District Henry: Consortium of Northwest Ohio Liberty Center Local School District Highland: Greenfield Exempted Village School District Hocking: Logan Hocking Local School District Huron: Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority Norwalk Township Jefferson: Ohio Mid=Eastern Regional Educational Service Agency Knox: Fredericktown Local School District Mount Vernon City School District Lake: Lake Geauga Computer Association Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority Lawrence: Lawrence County Educational Service Center Lorain: Carlisle Township Lucas: Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2010 Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2011 Madison: Village of South Solon Marion: Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Ridgedale Local School District Medina: Black River Local School District Montgomery: Miamisburg City School District Oakwood City School District Valley View Local School District Pike: Western Local School District Portage: Windham Exempted Village School District Richland: Madison Local School District Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Shelby: Jackson Center Local School District Stark: Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium Warren: Carlisle Local School District Wood: Village of Walbridge

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

