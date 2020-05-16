Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 19
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, February 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
|Allen:
|Bluffon Exempted Village School District Spencerville Local School District
|Auglaize:
|St. Mary's City School District
|Brown:
|Eastern Local School District
|Butler:
|Madison Local School District
|Clark:
|Northwestern Local School District Springfield City School District
|Clermont:
|U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District Village of Bethel-Report on Accounting Methods Village of Newtonsville
|Cuyahoga:
|Lakewood City Academy
|Darke:
|Tri-Village Local School District
|Erie:
|Margaretta Township
|Franklin:
|Bexley City School District Everest High School Academy North High School Academy of Northern Columbus Academy of Southeastern Columbus Academy of Southwestern Columbus Hamilton Alternative Academy Hamilton Local School District Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. DBA Millenum Community School Pschtecin Public School The Academy for Urban Solutions
|Fulton:
|Swanton Local School District
|Greene:
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District Village of Clifton
|Hamilton:
|City of Springdale Northwest Local School District Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments
|Hancock:
|Riverdale Local School District
|Henry:
|Consortium of Northwest Ohio Liberty Center Local School District
|Highland:
|Greenfield Exempted Village School District
|Hocking:
|Logan Hocking Local School District
|Huron:
|Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority Norwalk Township
|Jefferson:
|Ohio Mid=Eastern Regional Educational Service Agency
|Knox:
|Fredericktown Local School District Mount Vernon City School District
|Lake:
|Lake Geauga Computer Association Lake Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lawrence:
|Lawrence County Educational Service Center
|Lorain:
|Carlisle Township
|Lucas:
|Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2010 Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District-2011
|Madison:
|Village of South Solon
|Marion:
|Marion Metropolitan Housing Authority Ridgedale Local School District
|Medina:
|Black River Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Miamisburg City School District Oakwood City School District Valley View Local School District
|Pike:
|Western Local School District
|Portage:
|Windham Exempted Village School District
|Richland:
|Madison Local School District Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Shelby:
|Jackson Center Local School District
|Stark:
|Stark Portage Area Computer Consortium
|Warren:
|Carlisle Local School District
|Wood:
|Village of Walbridge
