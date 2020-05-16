Former Clinton Township Fiscal Officer Sentenced

Columbus – Former Clinton Township (Franklin County) Fiscal Officer Rebecca Christian was sentenced today to four years in prison for her theft of nearly $138,000 in township funds. "Theft in office deserves time in prison," Auditor Yost said. "Judge Hogan's sentence will send a message to all public employees: Keep your hands out of the till." The investigation into Christian’s theft began when the Clinton Township Police Department contacted the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit in July 2012. A review of township and Christian’s personal bank records showed numerous transfers of public dollars into Christian’s personal account, totaling nearly $138,000 over and above her set pay. Christian pled guilty to a bill of information and waived her right to an indictment on November 20, 2012. She was charged with one count of theft in office and one count of tampering with records and was sentenced today by Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Daniel T. Hogan. Christian will serve two years of incarceration for the theft in office charge and another two years for the tampering with records charge. She was also ordered to repay $137,818.33 as restitution.

