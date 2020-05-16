Audit Releases for Thursday, February 21

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

Clark: Tecumseh Local School District
Clermont: West Clermont Local School District
Franklin: Youthbuild Columbus Community School
Hamilton: North College Hill City School District Reading Community School District Three Rivers Local School District
Hancock: Liberty Benton Local School District
Jackson: Oak Hill Union Local School District Wellston City School District
Jefferson: Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2010 Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2011
Lawrence: South Point Local School District
Lorain: Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
Lucas: Sylvania Township-2010 Sylvania Township-2011
Madison: Madison Plains Local School District
Mahoning: Western Reserve Transit Authority
Mercer: Mercer County Educational Service Center
Montgomery: Montgomery County Educational Service Center
Morgan: Morgan Local School District
Muskingum: Maysville Local School District Tri-Valley Local School District
Pike: Pike County Joint Vocational School District
Scioto: New Boston Local School District
Vinton: Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library Vinton County Local School District
Williams: Edgerton Local School District

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

