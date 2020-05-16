Audit Releases for Thursday, February 21
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Clark:
|Tecumseh Local School District
|Clermont:
|West Clermont Local School District
|Franklin:
|Youthbuild Columbus Community School
|Hamilton:
|North College Hill City School District Reading Community School District Three Rivers Local School District
|Hancock:
|Liberty Benton Local School District
|Jackson:
|Oak Hill Union Local School District Wellston City School District
|Jefferson:
|Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2010 Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2011
|Lawrence:
|South Point Local School District
|Lorain:
|Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District
|Lucas:
|Sylvania Township-2010 Sylvania Township-2011
|Madison:
|Madison Plains Local School District
|Mahoning:
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
|Mercer:
|Mercer County Educational Service Center
|Montgomery:
|Montgomery County Educational Service Center
|Morgan:
|Morgan Local School District
|Muskingum:
|Maysville Local School District Tri-Valley Local School District
|Pike:
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District
|Scioto:
|New Boston Local School District
|Vinton:
|Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library Vinton County Local School District
|Williams:
|Edgerton Local School District
