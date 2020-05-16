Audit Releases for Thursday, February 21

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clark: Tecumseh Local School District Clermont: West Clermont Local School District Franklin: Youthbuild Columbus Community School Hamilton: North College Hill City School District Reading Community School District Three Rivers Local School District Hancock: Liberty Benton Local School District Jackson: Oak Hill Union Local School District Wellston City School District Jefferson: Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2010 Jefferson County Educational Service Center-2011 Lawrence: South Point Local School District Lorain: Sheffield-Sheffield Lake City School District Lucas: Sylvania Township-2010 Sylvania Township-2011 Madison: Madison Plains Local School District Mahoning: Western Reserve Transit Authority Mercer: Mercer County Educational Service Center Montgomery: Montgomery County Educational Service Center Morgan: Morgan Local School District Muskingum: Maysville Local School District Tri-Valley Local School District Pike: Pike County Joint Vocational School District Scioto: New Boston Local School District Vinton: Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library Vinton County Local School District Williams: Edgerton Local School District

