Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,320 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 26

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 26, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Lima City School District
Auglaize: Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
Belmont: Bellaire Local School District
Champaign: Champaign County Library
Clark: Clark County Educational Service Center Southeastern Local Service District Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
Clinton: Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
Coshocton: Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility Lakewood City School District Washington Park Community School
Fairfield: Pickerington Local School District
Greene: Fairborn City School District
Hamilton: Mariemont City School District
Hardin: Hardin Northern Local School District-2010 Hardin Northern Local School District-2011
Henry: Holgate Community Library
Lorain: Lorain K-12 Digital Academy
Lucas: Eagle Community Center George A. Phillips Academy Maritime Academy of Toledo
Madison: Jonathon Alder Local School District
Mahoning: Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association
Mercer: Parkway Local School District
Miami: Piqua City School District
Montgomery: Dayton Regional STEM School Northmont City School District
Muskingum: Zanesville Community High School
Pike: Beaver Union Cemetery
Portage: Portage County Educational Service Center-2010 Portage Educational Service Center-2011
Ross: Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center
Sandusky: North Central Academy-Fremont
Scioto: Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority South Central Educational Service Center
Seneca: Crosswaeh Community Based Correctional Facility Seneca County Family and Children First Council Seneca East Local School District
Stark: Stark Regional Community Correction Center
Summit: Mogadore Local School District Norton City School District
Tuscarawas: Indian Valley Local School District
Van Wert: Vantage Career Center
Vinton: Vinton County Democratic Party

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.