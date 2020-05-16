Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 26

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 26, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Lima City School District Auglaize: Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District Belmont: Bellaire Local School District Champaign: Champaign County Library Clark: Clark County Educational Service Center Southeastern Local Service District Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Clinton: Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation Coshocton: Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga: Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility Lakewood City School District Washington Park Community School Fairfield: Pickerington Local School District Greene: Fairborn City School District Hamilton: Mariemont City School District Hardin: Hardin Northern Local School District-2010 Hardin Northern Local School District-2011 Henry: Holgate Community Library Lorain: Lorain K-12 Digital Academy Lucas: Eagle Community Center George A. Phillips Academy Maritime Academy of Toledo Madison: Jonathon Alder Local School District Mahoning: Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association Mercer: Parkway Local School District Miami: Piqua City School District Montgomery: Dayton Regional STEM School Northmont City School District Muskingum: Zanesville Community High School Pike: Beaver Union Cemetery Portage: Portage County Educational Service Center-2010 Portage Educational Service Center-2011 Ross: Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center Sandusky: North Central Academy-Fremont Scioto: Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority South Central Educational Service Center Seneca: Crosswaeh Community Based Correctional Facility Seneca County Family and Children First Council Seneca East Local School District Stark: Stark Regional Community Correction Center Summit: Mogadore Local School District Norton City School District Tuscarawas: Indian Valley Local School District Van Wert: Vantage Career Center Vinton: Vinton County Democratic Party

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

