Audit Releases for Tuesday, February 26
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, February 26, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Lima City School District
|Auglaize:
|Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
|Belmont:
|Bellaire Local School District
|Champaign:
|Champaign County Library
|Clark:
|Clark County Educational Service Center Southeastern Local Service District Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
|Clinton:
|Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga:
|Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility Lakewood City School District Washington Park Community School
|Fairfield:
|Pickerington Local School District
|Greene:
|Fairborn City School District
|Hamilton:
|Mariemont City School District
|Hardin:
|Hardin Northern Local School District-2010 Hardin Northern Local School District-2011
|Henry:
|Holgate Community Library
|Lorain:
|Lorain K-12 Digital Academy
|Lucas:
|Eagle Community Center George A. Phillips Academy Maritime Academy of Toledo
|Madison:
|Jonathon Alder Local School District
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning and Columbiana Training Association
|Mercer:
|Parkway Local School District
|Miami:
|Piqua City School District
|Montgomery:
|Dayton Regional STEM School Northmont City School District
|Muskingum:
|Zanesville Community High School
|Pike:
|Beaver Union Cemetery
|Portage:
|Portage County Educational Service Center-2010 Portage Educational Service Center-2011
|Ross:
|Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center
|Sandusky:
|North Central Academy-Fremont
|Scioto:
|Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority South Central Educational Service Center
|Seneca:
|Crosswaeh Community Based Correctional Facility Seneca County Family and Children First Council Seneca East Local School District
|Stark:
|Stark Regional Community Correction Center
|Summit:
|Mogadore Local School District Norton City School District
|Tuscarawas:
|Indian Valley Local School District
|Van Wert:
|Vantage Career Center
|Vinton:
|Vinton County Democratic Party
