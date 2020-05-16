Audit Releases for Thursday, February 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Crawford: Crawford Republican Party Franklin: Grandview Heights City School District Guernsey: Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Henry: Village of New Bavaria Logan: Bellefontaine City School District Mahoning: Lowellville Local School District Montgomery: Richard Allen Academy Community School* Richard Allen Academy II Community School* Richard Allen Academy III Community School* Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School* Ottawa: Carroll Township Trumbull: Niles City School District Tuscarawas: New Philadelphia City School District Quaker Digital Academy Tuscarawas Valley Local School District Washington: Wolf Creek Local School District

