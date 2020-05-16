Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,320 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, February 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Crawford: Crawford Republican Party
Franklin: Grandview Heights City School District
Guernsey: Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association
Henry: Village of New Bavaria
Logan: Bellefontaine City School District
Mahoning: Lowellville Local School District
Montgomery: Richard Allen Academy Community School* Richard Allen Academy II Community School* Richard Allen Academy III Community School* Richard Allen Preparatory Academy Community School*
Ottawa: Carroll Township
Trumbull: Niles City School District
Tuscarawas: New Philadelphia City School District Quaker Digital Academy Tuscarawas Valley Local School District
Washington: Wolf Creek Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, February 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.