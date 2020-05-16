Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First “Basic Audit” Saves More Than 85% in Audit Costs

Columbus – The Beaver Union Cemetery (Pike County) saved $2,900, more than 85% of its prior audit costs, through the use of a new “basic audit” procedure. The Beaver Union Cemetery is the first entity to utilize the “basic audit” option, which was enacted by Auditor of State Dave Yost in September.

“A clean $50,000 operation doesn’t need to spend $3,300 on an audit,” Auditor Yost said.  “Basic audits provide accountability while allowing more resources to go toward providing the services they deserve.”

The Beaver Union Cemetery qualified for the basic audit based on a set of criteria, which include a history of clean audits and annual disbursements of $100,000 or less.  The 2011-2012 audit released today of the cemetery only cost $430.50.  Compared to the 2009-2010 audit cost of $3,397, this new basic audit provides more than 85% in savings for the cemetery.

The option for a basic audit, an on-site limited review, was introduced by Auditor Yost in September 2012. The following public offices could be eligible: villages, townships, libraries, parks and recreation districts, water and sewer districts, county boards of health, conservancy districts, solid waste districts, regional planning commissions, fire and ambulance districts, cemeteries, agricultural societies and Family & Children First councils, and others case by case.

Auditor Yost also expanded the use of Agreed-Upon Procedure (AUP) engagements for villages, townships and special governments such as park districts that disburse less than $5 million annually.  Under the new policy, as many as 1,400 governments might qualify for AUP audits, an increase of 800 from about 600 that qualified previously. Auditors commonly estimate that AUPs save from 25 percent to 50 percent of full audit costs. About 5,700 public offices in Ohio require financial audits.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

