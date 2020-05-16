More than $1.3 million in Savings for Niles CSD Identified in State Performance Audit

Columbus – Increasing employee contributions to health care premiums and aligning staffing to peer levels are among more than $1.3 million in potential savings identified for the Niles City School District (Trumbull County) in a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“This district has worked hard to line up its expenses with its revenues,” Auditor Yost said. “Today’s report should help the district continue to do so.”

Niles CSD is self-insured and has negotiated for its employees to contribute 6.9 percent of the cost of family health insurance and 8.0 percent for single health insurance, compared to national averages for similar government plans of 18 percent for single and 28 percent for family. Increasing contribution levels to 15 percent would save the district approximately $520,000 annually. The audit also found that total premium cost for health insurance is higher than the state average.

The report also found that eliminating nine staff positions of more than 280 total positions, and an additional six positions in grounds-keeping and custodial staff, would save approximately $497,000 and $216,000 each. Non-financial recommendations included increased strategic planning, eliminating minimum staffing requirements from negotiated agreements, and conforming transportation reporting to state requirements.

The Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team conducts performance audits by request and in cases of fiscal distress of local governments, including Ohio public school districts. The performance audit of Niles CSD was requested by the Ohio Department of Education based upon projected deficits in the district’s five-year forecast.

A full copy of the audit may be found online.

