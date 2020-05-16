Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 5

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County Regional Medical Center Allen: Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority Ashtabula: Jefferson Area Local School District Butler: Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of Middletown Monroe Local School District-Performance Audit Clark: Life Skills Center of Springfield Clinton: Blanchester Local School District Cuyahoga: Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Hope Academy Cuyahoga County Campus Hope Academy Lincoln Park Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland Life Skills Center of Lake Erie Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio Promise Academy Woodvale Union Cemetery Darke: Mississinawa Valley Local School District Delaware: Big Walnut Local School District Fairfield: Fairfield County Educational Service Center-2010 Fairfield Educational Service Center-2011 Fayette: Fayette County Democratic Party Fayette County Republican Party Franklin: Canal Winchester Local School District Franklin County Family and Children First Council Kipp Journey Academy State Board of Deposit State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds Fulton: Evergreen Local School District Gallia: Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District Greene: Greeneview Local School District Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission Guernsey: Cambridge City School District Hamilton: Dohn Community High School Highland: Hillsboro City School District Hocking Hocking County Democratic Party Huron: City of Willard Jefferson: Steubenville City School District Knox: Knox County Republican Party Lake: Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Port Authority Eastlake Ohio Licking: Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District Lorain: Lorain County Educational Service Center Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility Lucas: Washington Local School District Mahoning: Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Poland Local School District Mercer: Marion Local School District Montgomery: Miami Valley Academies Morrow: Cardington-Lincoln Local Digital Academy Muskingum: Mid-East Career and Technology Center Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority Pike: Pike County Democratic Party Pike County Republican Party Preble: Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party Richland: Clear Fork Valley Local School District Scioto: Northwest Local School District Scioto County Republican Party Summit: Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Hope Academy Brown Street Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy University Campus Life Skills Center of Akron Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit Regional Health Care Consortium Union: Village of Richwood Van Wert: Lifelinks Community School Warren: Greater Ohio Virtual School Warren County Educational Service Center Warren County Park District Warren County Vocational School District Wood: Wood County Republican Party Wyandot: Wyandot County Republican Party

