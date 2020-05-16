Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 5

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 5, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Adams County Regional Medical Center
Allen: Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ashtabula: Jefferson Area Local School District
Butler: Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of Middletown Monroe Local School District-Performance Audit
Clark: Life Skills Center of Springfield
Clinton: Blanchester Local School District
Cuyahoga: Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Hope Academy Cuyahoga County Campus Hope Academy Lincoln Park Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland Life Skills Center of Lake Erie Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio Promise Academy Woodvale Union Cemetery
Darke: Mississinawa Valley Local School District
Delaware: Big Walnut Local School District
Fairfield: Fairfield County Educational Service Center-2010 Fairfield Educational Service Center-2011
Fayette: Fayette County Democratic Party Fayette County Republican Party
Franklin: Canal Winchester Local School District Franklin County Family and Children First Council Kipp Journey Academy State Board of Deposit State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
Fulton: Evergreen Local School District
Gallia: Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
Greene: Greeneview Local School District Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission
Guernsey: Cambridge City School District
Hamilton: Dohn Community High School
Highland: Hillsboro City School District
Hocking Hocking County Democratic Party
Huron: City of Willard
Jefferson: Steubenville City School District
Knox: Knox County Republican Party
Lake: Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Port Authority Eastlake Ohio
Licking: Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District
Lorain: Lorain County Educational Service Center Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
Lucas: Washington Local School District
Mahoning: Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Poland Local School District
Mercer: Marion Local School District
Montgomery: Miami Valley Academies
Morrow: Cardington-Lincoln Local Digital Academy
Muskingum: Mid-East Career and Technology Center Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
Pike: Pike County Democratic Party Pike County Republican Party
Preble: Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party
Richland: Clear Fork Valley Local School District
Scioto: Northwest Local School District Scioto County Republican Party
Summit: Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Hope Academy Brown Street Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy University Campus Life Skills Center of Akron Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit Regional Health Care Consortium
Union: Village of Richwood
Van Wert: Lifelinks Community School
Warren: Greater Ohio Virtual School Warren County Educational Service Center Warren County Park District Warren County Vocational School District
Wood: Wood County Republican Party
Wyandot: Wyandot County Republican Party

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

