Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 5
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 5, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County Regional Medical Center
|Allen:
|Allen Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Ashtabula:
|Jefferson Area Local School District
|Butler:
|Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority Life Skills Center of Middletown Monroe Local School District-Performance Audit
|Clark:
|Life Skills Center of Springfield
|Clinton:
|Blanchester Local School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Hope Academy Chapelside Campus Hope Academy Cuyahoga County Campus Hope Academy Lincoln Park Campus Hope Academy Northcoast Campus Life Skills Center of Cleveland Life Skills Center of Lake Erie Life Skills Center of Northeast Ohio Promise Academy Woodvale Union Cemetery
|Darke:
|Mississinawa Valley Local School District
|Delaware:
|Big Walnut Local School District
|Fairfield:
|Fairfield County Educational Service Center-2010 Fairfield Educational Service Center-2011
|Fayette:
|Fayette County Democratic Party Fayette County Republican Party
|Franklin:
|Canal Winchester Local School District Franklin County Family and Children First Council Kipp Journey Academy State Board of Deposit State of Ohio General Obligation Bonds
|Fulton:
|Evergreen Local School District
|Gallia:
|Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District
|Greene:
|Greeneview Local School District Greene Regional Planning and Coordinating Commission
|Guernsey:
|Cambridge City School District
|Hamilton:
|Dohn Community High School
|Highland:
|Hillsboro City School District
|Hocking
|Hocking County Democratic Party
|Huron:
|City of Willard
|Jefferson:
|Steubenville City School District
|Knox:
|Knox County Republican Party
|Lake:
|Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District Port Authority Eastlake Ohio
|Licking:
|Southwest Licking Digital Academy Southwest Licking Local School District
|Lorain:
|Lorain County Educational Service Center Lorain-Medina Community Based Correctional Facility
|Lucas:
|Washington Local School District
|Mahoning:
|Horizon Science Academy Youngstown Poland Local School District
|Mercer:
|Marion Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Miami Valley Academies
|Morrow:
|Cardington-Lincoln Local Digital Academy
|Muskingum:
|Mid-East Career and Technology Center Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Pike:
|Pike County Democratic Party Pike County Republican Party
|Preble:
|Preble County Democratic Party Preble County Republican Party
|Richland:
|Clear Fork Valley Local School District
|Scioto:
|Northwest Local School District Scioto County Republican Party
|Summit:
|Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority Hope Academy Brown Street Campus Hope Academy East Campus Hope Academy University Campus Life Skills Center of Akron Life Skills Center of Summit County Summit Regional Health Care Consortium
|Union:
|Village of Richwood
|Van Wert:
|Lifelinks Community School
|Warren:
|Greater Ohio Virtual School Warren County Educational Service Center Warren County Park District Warren County Vocational School District
|Wood:
|Wood County Republican Party
|Wyandot:
|Wyandot County Republican Party
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
