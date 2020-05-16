Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,320 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 7

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 7, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Clark: Springfield Academy of Excellence
Clinton: Blanchester Marion Township Fire District
Cuyahoga: Menlo Park Academy
Fairfield: Fairfield Democratic Party
Fayette: Carnegie Public Library
Franklin: FCI Academy Noble Academy-Columbus New Albany-Plain Local School District
Hamilton: Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District
Hancock: Cory-Rawson Local School District
Huron: Monroeville Local School District
Knox: Miller Township
Lake: Lake County Educational Service Center
Lawrence: Dawson-Bryant Local School District
Lucas: Aurora Academy*
Marion: Ridgedale Community School
Meigs: Meigs Democratic Party
Montgomery: City Day Community School
Muskingam: Muskingum Democratic Party Muskingum Republican Party Zanesville City School District
Perry: Perry Democratic Party
Portage: Rootstown Local School District Streetsboro City School District
Preble: Preble County Educational Service Center-2010 Preble County Educational Service Center-2011 Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments
Sandusky: Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District
Shelby: Hardin-Houston Local School District Russia Local School District
Stark: Canton Local School District
Summit: Portage Lakes Career Center Springfield Local School District Tallmadge City School District Woodridge Local School District
Washington: Washington Democratic Party Washington Republican Party
Wood: Penta Career Center

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.