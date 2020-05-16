Audit Releases for Thursday, March 7

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 7, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Clark: Springfield Academy of Excellence Clinton: Blanchester Marion Township Fire District Cuyahoga: Menlo Park Academy Fairfield: Fairfield Democratic Party Fayette: Carnegie Public Library Franklin: FCI Academy Noble Academy-Columbus New Albany-Plain Local School District Hamilton: Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District Hancock: Cory-Rawson Local School District Huron: Monroeville Local School District Knox: Miller Township Lake: Lake County Educational Service Center Lawrence: Dawson-Bryant Local School District Lucas: Aurora Academy* Marion: Ridgedale Community School Meigs: Meigs Democratic Party Montgomery: City Day Community School Muskingam: Muskingum Democratic Party Muskingum Republican Party Zanesville City School District Perry: Perry Democratic Party Portage: Rootstown Local School District Streetsboro City School District Preble: Preble County Educational Service Center-2010 Preble County Educational Service Center-2011 Preble County Schools Regional Council of Governments Sandusky: Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District Shelby: Hardin-Houston Local School District Russia Local School District Stark: Canton Local School District Summit: Portage Lakes Career Center Springfield Local School District Tallmadge City School District Woodridge Local School District Washington: Washington Democratic Party Washington Republican Party Wood: Penta Career Center

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,600 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111