Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,320 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 12

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 12, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Brown: Brown County Republican Party
Carroll: Brown Local School District
Clark: Clark County Republican Party Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties Northeastern Local School District Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Clermont: New Richmond Exempted Village School District
Columbiana: Columbiana Educational Service Center East Palestine City School District
Coshocton: Coshocton City School District Coshocton Opportunity School River View Local School District
Crawford: Colonel Crawford Local School District Crestline Exempted Village School District
Cuyahoga: Arts and Science Preparatory Academy Bay Village City School District Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy* George V. Voinovich Reclamation Academy Langston Hughes High School* Thurgood Marshall High School
Darke: Butler Township
Defiance: Ayersville Local School District
Fayette: Village of Octa
Franklin: Academy of Columbus C.M. Grant Leadership Academy Cesar Chavez College Preparatory Academy Columbus Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Preparatory Academy Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Cornerstone Academy Horizon Science Academy of Columbus Horizon Science Academy of Columbus Middle School Horizon Science Academy Elementary School Northland Prepatory and Fitness School Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy Ohio Expositions Commission Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board Performance Academy of Eastland State Medical Board of Ohio Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Fulton: Archbold Area Local School District
Hamilton: Cincinnati City School District Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati Pace High School
Hancock: Hancock County Democratic Party
Highland: Highland County Democratic Party
Jackson: Jackson County Democratic Party Oak Hill Public Library
Jefferson: Brooke-Hanckock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission Edison Local School District Ome-Resa Health Benefits Consortium
Knox Knox County Career Center
Lake: Todd J. Gates, D.O.
Logan: Logan County Agricultural Society Logan County Democratic Party
Lorain: Academy of Arts and Sciences City of Avon Lake-Performance Audit Lorain City School District
Lucas: Acheive Career Preparatory Academy Eagle Academy Lake Erie Academy Northpointe Academy Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy Wildwood Environmental Academy
Medina: Medina County Combined General Health District
Meigs: Meigs County Republican Party
Monroe: Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
Montgomery: Horizon Science Academy Dayton Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School Mound Street Health Careers Academy Mound Street IT Careers Academy Mound Street Military Careers Academy Trotwood-Madison City School District Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
Morrow: Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
Pike: Garnet A. Wilson Public Library
Portage: Portage County Republican Party
Preble: Preble Shawnee Local School District Tri County North Local School District Twin Valley Community Local School District
Putnam: Pleasant Township
Sandusky: Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center
Summit: Greater Summit County Early Learning Center* Romig Road Community School Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
Trumbull: Lordstown Local School District-2011 Lordstown Local School District-2012 McDonald Local School District
Union: North Union Local School District
Vinton: Vinton County Agricultural Society*
Washington: Barlow Township
Wood: Wood County Democratic Party

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.