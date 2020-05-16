Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 12

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 12, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Brown: Brown County Republican Party Carroll: Brown Local School District Clark: Clark County Republican Party Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties Northeastern Local School District Springfield Preparatory and Fitness Academy Clermont: New Richmond Exempted Village School District Columbiana: Columbiana Educational Service Center East Palestine City School District Coshocton: Coshocton City School District Coshocton Opportunity School River View Local School District Crawford: Colonel Crawford Local School District Crestline Exempted Village School District Cuyahoga: Arts and Science Preparatory Academy Bay Village City School District Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy Cuyahoga County Democratic Party Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy* George V. Voinovich Reclamation Academy Langston Hughes High School* Thurgood Marshall High School Darke: Butler Township Defiance: Ayersville Local School District Fayette: Village of Octa Franklin: Academy of Columbus C.M. Grant Leadership Academy Cesar Chavez College Preparatory Academy Columbus Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Preparatory Academy Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy Cornerstone Academy Horizon Science Academy of Columbus Horizon Science Academy of Columbus Middle School Horizon Science Academy Elementary School Northland Prepatory and Fitness School Northland Preparatory and Fitness Academy Ohio Expositions Commission Ohio Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Release Compensation Board Performance Academy of Eastland State Medical Board of Ohio Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy Fulton: Archbold Area Local School District Hamilton: Cincinnati City School District Horizon Science Academy Cincinnati Pace High School Hancock: Hancock County Democratic Party Highland: Highland County Democratic Party Jackson: Jackson County Democratic Party Oak Hill Public Library Jefferson: Brooke-Hanckock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission Edison Local School District Ome-Resa Health Benefits Consortium Knox Knox County Career Center Lake: Todd J. Gates, D.O. Logan: Logan County Agricultural Society Logan County Democratic Party Lorain: Academy of Arts and Sciences City of Avon Lake-Performance Audit Lorain City School District Lucas: Acheive Career Preparatory Academy Eagle Academy Lake Erie Academy Northpointe Academy Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy Wildwood Environmental Academy Medina: Medina County Combined General Health District Meigs: Meigs County Republican Party Monroe: Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Montgomery: Horizon Science Academy Dayton Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School Mound Street Health Careers Academy Mound Street IT Careers Academy Mound Street Military Careers Academy Trotwood-Madison City School District Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy Morrow: Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Pike: Garnet A. Wilson Public Library Portage: Portage County Republican Party Preble: Preble Shawnee Local School District Tri County North Local School District Twin Valley Community Local School District Putnam: Pleasant Township Sandusky: Vanguard-Sentinel Career and Technology Center Summit: Greater Summit County Early Learning Center* Romig Road Community School Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Trumbull: Lordstown Local School District-2011 Lordstown Local School District-2012 McDonald Local School District Union: North Union Local School District Vinton: Vinton County Agricultural Society* Washington: Barlow Township Wood: Wood County Democratic Party

