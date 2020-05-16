Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor Examines Sunshine Compliance at 20 Counties and Cities

Columbus – Sunshine law compliance throughout Ohio will be examined this week at 20 representative counties and cities, Auditor of State Dave Yost announced today. The work fulfills a promise made during Sunshine Week in 2011 to audit public records compliance during the 2012 audit cycle.

“These records belong to the people, and our governments know the right way to make them available,” Yost said. “This week will be a good test to see how well we’re doing.”

The examination is based upon Auditor of State Bulletin 2011-006, “Best Practices for Responding to Public Records Requests-Updated.” The audit will analyze procedures to determine if each entity has controls to ensure compliance with the Ohio Public Records Act. Auditors from eight regions will each examine two or three cities or counties.

Among the standards to be examined are prompt response to requests for inspections and response within a reasonable time for copies.

Auditors also will examine records retention schedules related to public records requests, and best practice procedures such as training, redaction practices and documentation of response.

 

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies.  Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111

