Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,320 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 14, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
Ashtabula: Conneaut Area City School District
Belmont: Bellaire Local School District
Butler: Lakota Local School District
Clark: Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
Clinton: East Clinton Local School District
Cuyahoga: Shaker Heights City School District
Delaware: Delaware City School District*
Erie: Sandusky City School District
Franklin: Great Western Academy Shared Services Council of Governments South Scioto Academy
Greene: Clifton Union Cemetery
Hamilton: Mt. Healthy City School District Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012
Henry: Richfield Township
Jefferson: Buckeye Local School District
Lake: Riverside Local School District Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
Lorain: Elyria City School District Lorain Preparatory Academy
Lucas: STAR Academy of Toledo
Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Steam Academy of Youngstown West Branch Local School District Youngstown Academy of Excellence
Miami: Miami County Democratic Party Miami County Republican Party
Montgomery: Centerville-Washington Park District Germantown Public Library
Morgan: Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Richland: Foundation Academy
Sandusky: Fremont City School District
Scioto: Scioto Democratic Party
Stark: Massillon City School District Massillon Digital Academy
Summit: Coventry Local School District
Trumbull: Girard City Local School District Steam Academy of Warren
Washington: Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Developmental District Village Lower Salem
Williams: North Central Local School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.