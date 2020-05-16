Audit Releases for Thursday, March 14
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
|Ashtabula:
|Conneaut Area City School District
|Belmont:
|Bellaire Local School District
|Butler:
|Lakota Local School District
|Clark:
|Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
|Clinton:
|East Clinton Local School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Shaker Heights City School District
|Delaware:
|Delaware City School District*
|Erie:
|Sandusky City School District
|Franklin:
|Great Western Academy Shared Services Council of Governments South Scioto Academy
|Greene:
|Clifton Union Cemetery
|Hamilton:
|Mt. Healthy City School District Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012
|Henry:
|Richfield Township
|Jefferson:
|Buckeye Local School District
|Lake:
|Riverside Local School District Willoughby-Eastlake City School District
|Lorain:
|Elyria City School District Lorain Preparatory Academy
|Lucas:
|STAR Academy of Toledo
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Steam Academy of Youngstown West Branch Local School District Youngstown Academy of Excellence
|Miami:
|Miami County Democratic Party Miami County Republican Party
|Montgomery:
|Centerville-Washington Park District Germantown Public Library
|Morgan:
|Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Richland:
|Foundation Academy
|Sandusky:
|Fremont City School District
|Scioto:
|Scioto Democratic Party
|Stark:
|Massillon City School District Massillon Digital Academy
|Summit:
|Coventry Local School District
|Trumbull:
|Girard City Local School District Steam Academy of Warren
|Washington:
|Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Developmental District Village Lower Salem
|Williams:
|North Central Local School District
