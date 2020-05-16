Audit Releases for Thursday, March 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 14, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission Ashtabula: Conneaut Area City School District Belmont: Bellaire Local School District Butler: Lakota Local School District Clark: Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee Clinton: East Clinton Local School District Cuyahoga: Shaker Heights City School District Delaware: Delaware City School District* Erie: Sandusky City School District Franklin: Great Western Academy Shared Services Council of Governments South Scioto Academy Greene: Clifton Union Cemetery Hamilton: Mt. Healthy City School District Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012 Henry: Richfield Township Jefferson: Buckeye Local School District Lake: Riverside Local School District Willoughby-Eastlake City School District Lorain: Elyria City School District Lorain Preparatory Academy Lucas: STAR Academy of Toledo Mahoning Mahoning County Family and Children First Council Steam Academy of Youngstown West Branch Local School District Youngstown Academy of Excellence Miami: Miami County Democratic Party Miami County Republican Party Montgomery: Centerville-Washington Park District Germantown Public Library Morgan: Morgan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Richland: Foundation Academy Sandusky: Fremont City School District Scioto: Scioto Democratic Party Stark: Massillon City School District Massillon Digital Academy Summit: Coventry Local School District Trumbull: Girard City Local School District Steam Academy of Warren Washington: Buckeye Hills Hocking Valley Regional Developmental District Village Lower Salem Williams: North Central Local School District

